Germany's far-right AfD party poised to make big gains in eastern state elections

NEWS WIRES
·2 min read

Voters in two former East German states head to the polls on Sunday in elections that are expected to see the far-right AfD party make big gains and deal a blow to Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government. If they win, it would be the first time a far-right party has the most seats in a German state parliament since World War II.

Germans head to the polls in two eastern states on Sunday, with the far-right AfD on track to win a state election for the first time and Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition set to receive a drubbing just a year before federal elections.

The Alternative for Germany is polling first on 30% in Thuringia and neck-and-neck with the conservatives in Saxony on 30-32%. A win would mark the first time a far-right party has the most seats in a German state parliament since World War Two.

The 11-year-old party would be unlikely to be able to form a state government even if it does win, as it is polling short of a majority and other parties refuse to collaborate with it.

But a strong showing for the AfD and another populist party, the newly-created Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW), named after its founder, a former communist, would complicate coalition building.

"Our freedoms are being increasingly restricted because people are being allowed into the country who don’t fit in," the AfD’s leader in Thuringia, Bjoern Hoecke, said at a campaign event in Nordhausen on Thursday.

(Reuters)


Read more on FRANCE 24 English

Read also:
Refugees worried at rise of Germany's far-right AfD party ahead of regional elections
Germany deports Afghan nationals for first time since Taliban takeover
UK's Starmer, Germany's Scholz seek reset in British-EU ties with comprehensive treaty

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trump Served With Brutal Receipts After Ranting About Public Sleeping

    "Who wants to sleep in public?" Trump asked. Critics answered.

  • Melania’s plea for Trump to control his swearing flops as he tears into Harris at rally

    Former first lady and Rev Franklin Graham have asked Trump to control his language, he told a crowd in Johnstown, Pennsylvania

  • She attended Arlington National Cemetery event at center of Trump controversy. Here’s what she saw

    Former President Donald Trump’s campaign stirred new controversy during a visit to Arlington National Cemetery that was intended to draw attention to the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Christy Shamblin, mother-in-law of Marine Corps. Sgt. Nicole Gee who was killed in the Kabul airport joins CNN to discuss what she saw at the Arlington National Ceremony event.

  • Opinion: Tom Cotton’s Staggering, Shameful Hypocrisy Over Trump’s Arlington Debacle

    In his 2019 memoir, Sacred Duty: A Soldier’s Tour of Arlington National Cemetery, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) recounts the 16 months, beginning in early 2007, he spent as an Army officer assigned to The Old Guard, the fabled unit that oversees a grassy expanse made holy by American heroes.During this time, Cotton periodically filled in for his commanding officer and personally supervised several interments in Arlington National Cemetery’s Section 60, where the dead from the wars in Afghanistan and Ir

  • Trump Tests Out Wild Ivanka Claims on Moms for Liberty Crowd

    Donald Trump tested a few new claims about his daughter Ivanka Trump’s role in his presidential administration during a “fireside chat” with Moms for Liberty on Friday night in Washington D.C. In a wide-ranging conversation with co-founder Tiffany Justice—which covered transgender rights, Trump’s Scottish heritage, and Elon Musk—the former president claimed Ivanka gave up “making so much money” on her shoe line to take on a serious role in his administration. “It was so hot,” he said about her s

  • Opinion - If Trump loses, expect a Republican civil war

    Vice President Kamala Harris has a strong advantage in the 2024 election due to her ability to appeal to voters beyond Joe Biden and Donald Trump, and if she wins, it could lead to a civil war within the Republican Party.

  • Trump's latest effort to delay hush money sentencing hits a snag

    Former President Donald Trump's latest effort to delay the upcoming sentencing in his criminal hush money case has hit a snag. A day after Trump's attorneys asked a federal court in New York to remove the case from state court, the court on Friday rejected their filing as "deficient," a notice on the court's docket said. In a separate letter to Judge Juan Merchan, the New York judge overseeing the case, Trump's lawyers flagged their attempt to move the case to federal court while continuing to urge Merchan to delay the sentencing, which is currently scheduled for Sept. 18.

  • John Bolton Says Trump Made 'Forbidden' Move After Controversial Arlington Visit

    The former national security adviser said he couldn't predict the political outcome of Trump's "shameful behavior."

  • Trump Posts Terribly Edited Meme of Himself, Elon Musk, and JD Vance as Superheroes

    Donald Trump posted a poorly photoshopped image that includes his head and those of several political allies crudely pasted onto the shoulders of the DC Comics superhero team Justice League.Trump shared the bizarre image, which originated from an X user who posts mostly about the former president and Indian politics and cinema, just before midnight Thursday on his social media platform Truth Social.Trump’s head is superimposed over Superman’s in such a poorly edited fashion that a shadow appears

  • ‘Street Thug’ Putin and His Allies Considering Invasion of 3 More Countries

    What next for Vladimir Putin? Or, maybe, where next?Bogged down in the Donbas, humiliated by Ukraine’s cross-border incursion into the Kursk region, the Russian strongman faces the clearest threat to his authority since last year’s abortive Wagner revolt.And with his back against the wall, Putin is at his most dangerous, according to critics who describe his “street thug” mentality. The fear is that the Moscow bully could double down on his Ukraine gamble by making war on another front, taking o

  • Opinion - Who do America’s allies want to see in the White House — Harris or Trump?

    It’s a safe bet who North Korea’s Kim Jong-un will be “rooting” for in the U.S. elections on Nov. 5.

  • Police Tackle, Tase Man at Trump Rally in Pennsylvania

    A chaotic scene—and police intervention—played out during Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on Friday, just 75 miles from the town of Butler, where a would-be assassin shot at the former president last month, killing one rallygoer and injuring two others.As Trump spoke onstage, a man in the audience attempted to enter the cordoned-off press pen, according to multiple reports and videos from the scene. The individual was able to breach a barrier of

  • Undecided Voters Spoke Out About How Recent Events May Have Changed Their Minds

    Things are heating up ahead of the 2024 elections.

  • Ex-Bush Strategist Spots ‘Clear Signal’ Trump’s ‘In Trouble’ In The Polls

    A new Fox News poll does not have good news for the former president, and he’s apparently showing it.

  • ‘Suckers,’ ‘Losers,’ Jokes About Medals: Trump Doesn’t Understand the Military

    Donald Trump’s Arlington Cemetery photo-op is his latest in a long string of insults directed at U.S. military veterans

  • Trump Remarks On 'Power' Of Presidency At DC Event: 'You Can Do Everything'

    Donald Trump's comments come after the Supreme Court ruled that presidents have broad immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts.

  • Stripped of showbiz and teleprompted rallies, Kamala Harris is scrutinised at last

    It took Kamala Harris five weeks from the day she took the call from Joe Biden to finally sit down for an extended interview. Support surging behind a pre-interviewed Ms Harris will weigh heavily in the calculations of Democratic campaign managers balancing their instinct for control with necessary exposure to media questioning. The questions many had about Ms Harris were around her politics and how they had changed on a number of key election issues, like fracking and decriminalising illegal entry at the US border.

  • A Georgia Democrat seeks to unseat an indicted Trump elector who says he only did what he was told

    DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — A young Georgia Democrat is raising big money from voters across the country by labeling a suburban Atlanta senate race as a chance to unseat a Republican election denier.

  • Donald Trump threatens to imprison Mark Zuckerburg for 'rest of his life' if 'he does anything illegal' over election

    Donald Trump has threatened to imprison Mark Zuckerberg if the Facebook founder does "anything illegal" to influence the upcoming presidential election. The former president made the claim in a new book, titled Save America, which is a collection of pictures and anecdotes from his presidential campaigns and term in office. Next to a photograph of him meeting Mr Zuckerberg in the White House, Mr Trump wrote: "He would bring his very nice wife to dinners, be as nice as anyone could be, while always plotting to install shameful Lock Boxes in a true PLOT AGAINST THE PRESIDENT."

  • JD Vance’s CNN Audio Feed Magically Cuts Out Just as He’s Pressed on Trump’s Abortion Views

    Republican vice presidential candidate and Ohio Senator JD Vance said he was struggling through audio issues Friday morning as his feed during a CNN interview became “super staticky” just at the very moment he was pressed on his running mate’s position on abortion.Former president Donald Trump said in an NBC News interview Thursday that he doesn’t support the six-week abortion ban put in place in his adopted home state of Florida, arguing that it’s too restrictive. A ballot initiative that Flori