Germany's Frankfurt airport temporarily halts flights due to demonstration

BERLIN (Reuters) - Frankfurt airport, Germany's busiest, has temporarily suspended flights due to a demonstration at the airport, it said on the social media platform X on Thursday.

"Passengers are asked not to go to the airport for the time being," the airport said.

Germany's Cologne-Bonn airport suspended flights for several hours on Wednesday after climate activists glued themselves to a runway, while similar actions at other European airports were foiled by authorities.

(Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Himani Sarkar)