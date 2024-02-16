Germany's Scholz says confident of NATO future security guarantees

BERLIN (Reuters) - The NATO military alliance will continue to ensure its members security in the coming decades and everything must be done to keep it stable, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

Scholz was speaking after former U.S. President Donald Trump sparked outrage among U.S. allies by suggesting the United States might not protect fellow NATO members who are not spending enough on defence against a potential Russian invasion.

Asked whether Germany needed a new security doctrine without the United States, Scholz said: "I am a convinced transatlanticist, a staunch supporter of NATO and firmly convinced that NATO will continue to ensure our security in the coming decades."

Regardless of the U.S. presidential election outcome, the NATO's European pillar should be significantly strengthened, Scholz said, adding that he was working specifically on this issue, especially with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The United States has simultaneously gained influence in Europe through NATO and its security guarantees, he added.

"It is right and important that all NATO partners do their part to ensure that the alliance is as strong as possible - that's what the 2% target is for," Scholz said, adding that Germany has reached this goal this year.

Commenting on demands from a ruling coalition partner to discuss nuclear protection with France, Scholz said NATO's nuclear arsenal was not only based on U.S. weapons and that Germany had a close dialogue with France.

Scholz, who met U.S. President Joe Biden on a visit to Washington last week, said Biden seemed very focused and determined, dismissing doubts about the president's age.

"We talked long and in detail. He is probably one of the U.S. politicians with the most experience in world politics. And he has a clear idea of developments in his own country," he added.

