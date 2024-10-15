Dec 18, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; New Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole poses for photos with his wife Amy at Legends Club at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: USATSI-422805 (Via OlyDrop)

Gerrit Cole and Amy Cole have been together a long time, even before he became an ace for the New York Yankees.

He was a star pitcher for UCLA, a future No. 1 overall pick in the MLB Draft for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2011. She played softball for the Bruins on a team that won the Women's College World Series. And how did they get together?

Via Inside Weddings, here's a fun story: “I remember thinking she was the prettiest girl I had ever met and I wanted to get to know her,” the groom recalls. They became friends while sharing the weight room at 6AM, but it was a pair of kind gestures that led to their relationship. “I was moving into my new apartment and Gerrit drove an hour and a half after a wedding just to help me move. My mom was there with me and he showed up with a bouquet of flowers for her birthday,” reveals Amy. “That’s the day I decided to take him up on that first-date offer from the year prior.”

Here's a look at some photos of them:

More MLB!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce looked so happy canoodling at the Guardians-Yankees ALCS Game 1

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce looked so good leaving the Guardians-Yankees ALCS Game 1 hand in hand

12 photos of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce having a blast at Guardians-Yankees Game 1

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Who is Gerrit Cole's wife? Meet Amy Cole