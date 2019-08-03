Get Active! Singapore launched with focus on community-mindedness

Volunteers and partners of the Get Active! Singapore sport fiesta form a heart formation with President Halimah Yacob and MCCY minister Grace Fu at the National Stadium (PHOTO: Sport Singapore)

SINGAPORE — President Halimah Yacob officially launched the Get Active! Singapore sports fiesta alongside 2,000 volunteers and partners at the National Stadium on Saturday (3 August).

Together with Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, Grace Fu, they joined in a 40 metres by 50 metres human heart formation, symbolising the event’s focus on community-mindedness and care for others.

“A caring society is an aspirational goal that all nations strive to attain, but one that can be achieved only when every one of us does our part,” President Halimah said at the launch, following a National Day observance ceremony.

This year’s Get Active! Singapore is held from 1 to 10 August at 15 venues islandwide, with events such as sports festivals, Pesta Sukan community sports competitions and active enabler programmes.

More than 800,000 people are expected to participate in the events. Full event details of Get Active! Singapore are available here.

Singapore Kindness Run at National Stadium

On Saturday, the Singapore Kindness Run was held in conjunction with Get Active! Singapore at the National Stadium, with over 1,500 runners participating in distances of 3.5km, 10km or 800m for kids.

Participants at the 10km race of the Singapore Kindness Run 2019 at the National Stadium. (PHOTO: Runners’ Heart-Reach) More

Flagging off the event was Dr William Wan, general secretary of the Singapore Kindness Movement. He said, “Good sportsmanship is graciousness in competition.

“Today, we celebrate a greater version of ourselves by adhering to running etiquette and giving encouragement to fellow runners. We hope that these acts of kindness and graciousness will inspire the same spirit in all who share our paths and roads. Let us all be greater sportsmen and greater members of society.”

