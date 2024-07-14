Gething can't continue as FM, say Senedd members

Welsh first minister Vaughan Gething can no longer command confidence in the Senedd and must stand down, according to political opponents.

Welsh Conservative Tom Giffard said Welsh Labour was "completely divided under his leadership" and would be "unable to govern, unable to legislate".

And Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds said it was time for Mr Gething to "do the right thing" and resign.

Welsh Labour did not make anyone available for interview.

On Friday, Mr Gething insisted he was getting on with the job, despite a continuing row over his sacking of a minister over a leaked text row and criticism of controversial donations to his leadership campaign.

Mr Giffard, Member of the Senedd (MS) for South Wales West, told BBC Politics Wales on Sunday: "The idea that we can just move on in the way the first minister wants and talk about whatever he wants to talk about isn't the way this works.

"He can't command the confidence of the Senedd.

"His own party is completely divided under his leadership, unable to agree on anything, and it's quite clear he's going to really, really struggle to be able to pass a budget.

"And the idea that we can just limp on for two years until the next Senedd election unable to govern, unable to legislate, unable to unite for the sake of one man's ego is absurd."

The programme also heard from Labour's new MP for Monmouthshire, Catherine Fookes, who said although she didn't have anything to add further than the statements made by Mr Gething and Ms Blythyn, "the first minister does have my confidence, and we'll have to see how it plays out".

Earlier on Sunday, Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds said it is time for Mr Gething to stand down.

Members of the Senedd: Tom Giffard and Jane Dodds [BBC | PA Media]

The Mid & West Wales MS told Radio Wales Sunday Supplement "the right thing for me at this point needs to be the first minister resigning".

"There isn't any other way through," she said.

In response to being asked why opposition parties continue to raise their issues with Mr Gething's conduct, she said: "Who is there to fight for somebody like Hannah Blythyn if it's not the opposition parties?

"What we kept seeing time-after-time in the last few days is information revealed, which potentially shows that it didn't happen the way the first minister has said it happened."

She said that the Labour group could not "speak up" for Ms Blythyn, and that other parts of the Senedd had to "make sure that Hannah's voice is really there in this debate".

Ms Dodds added: "I'm worried about people's mental health - not just Hannah's, but others as well. I'm sure the first minister is under immense pressure."

She said she had wanted to give the first minister a chance and had affirmed Mr Gething as first minister back in March.

"Action does speak louder than words and, sadly for me, I've come to this point where - like others in the siambr [chamber] - I don't have confidence in the first minister and the issue with Hannah has affirmed that."