Who gets the $60,000 reward in search for CEO's killer? Here's what would need to happen

Six days after the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a Manhattan street, police announced Monday they had a suspect in custody after a robust campaign asking for the public's help in identifying the shooter.

The search intensified over the weekend when the FBI joined the New York Police Department in the investigation, adding an additional $50,000 reward to NYPD's $10,000. With information flooding in, the NYPD ultimately said a tip from a McDonald's restaurant employee allowed authorities to identify and locate the suspect, 26-year-old Luigi Mangione.

Mangione was arrested on five charges in Pennsylvania Monday, but has yet to be charged in relation to the killing itself, as of Monday evening. Police said Monday that a search found Mangione in possession of fake IDs, a "ghost" gun and silencer and clothes and a mask matching the suspected shooter.

With law enforcement agencies lauding the tip given by the McDonald's employee as crucial, questions have arisen as to the offered rewards and who will end up getting them. Here's what would need to happen for the up to $60,000 in rewards to be paid out.

Updates: Person of interest detained by police in UnitedHealthcare CEO killing

A television reporter broadcasts from outside a McDonald's restaurant where a suspect in the killing UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson, identified as Luigi Mangione, 26, was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, U.S. December 9, 2024.

Who is the 'person of interest' arrested in CEO shooting?

Mangione, 26 was initially detained as a person of interest Monday in Altoona, Pennsylvania on gun charges. Mangione has not been charged with murder or other crimes related to the CEO's killing, as of Monday evening.

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said he was found with a gun, mask and fake identification card "consistent" with items believed used by Thompson's killer.

The man was identified Monday based on a tip after he was recognized by a McDonald’s restaurant employee, Tisch said. The employee told police they saw him around 9:15 a.m. in the restaurant "acting suspiciously" and carrying multiple fraudulent IDs, as well as a U.S. passport.

NYPD, FBI offer a combined $60,000 for UnitedHealthcare shooter

The NYPD initially offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Thompson's shooter. Over the weekend, the FBI added the shooter to the Most Wanted list and publicized an additional $50,000 reward.

Hundreds of tips poured in after authorities released multiple photos and offered $60,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Who would get the reward for turning the killer in?

At this point, no one is entitled to the award and likely won't be for a while.

While law enforcement agencies are asking for the public's assistance in finding the shooter, not just any tip that proves useful will be rewarded with the $60,000. A tip would have to not only lead to the arrest of a suspect, but a conviction as well.

Until a trial can be held and a perpetrator is convicted in a court of law or at least indicted, no one will be eligible for the reward.

How are rewards determined and paid?

To be eligible for a reward through the FBI, you would first have to be nominated by a U.S. investigating agency such as the Department of Defense or the FBI to receive the reward, according to the FBI's website. A person who provided information cannot self-nominate.

An interagency committee then reviews the nomination and its legal eligibility. If it is determined that the information provided merits a reward, the suggestion is passed on to the Secretary of State, who makes the final decision. In federal cases, the Attorney General must also agree.

The FBI generally does not announce that a reward has been paid out. The agency does not share information received as part of the investigation, nor does it disclose identity information about individuals who receive payment, though it does submit a confidential report to Congress.

Being found eligible for or even being approved for a reward does not guarantee the receipt of a specific amount of funds. Reward payment amounts are based on multiple factors, the FBI says, including the value of the information provided, the level of threat mitigated by the information received, the severity of danger or injury to U.S. persons or property presented by the threat, the risk faced by a source and his/her family and the degree of a source’s cooperation.

A payment to a source may be any amount up to the total dollar amount of an advertised reward offer.

As far as the NYPD, the rewards program is executed through Crime Stoppers, where tips can be anonymously called in at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org. After submitting information, tipsters receive a unique reference number.

Because law enforcement agencies do not gather other identifying information about tipsters, those hoping to receive a reward will have to call back or go online to check the status of the investigation using this reference number, according to the NYPD and Crime Stoppers websites. If a reward is being offered and the New York City Police Foundation and/or Crime Stoppers Board of Directors approves one related to their tip, the caller will then be instructed as to how to receive it.

An NYPD information poster hangs outside the New York International Hostel, where the suspect in the fatal shooting of CEO of UnitedHealthcare Brian Thompson is believed to have stayed, in the Upper West Side area of New York City on Dec. 5, 2024.

Would McDonald's employee that reported 'person of interest' get the reward?

Mangione, the suspect named in the investigation, has not been charged with Thompson's murder, as of Monday evening.

To receive the FBI reward, the McDonald's worker would first have to be nominated by an involved agency and then be approved through the committee. If the Secretary of State were to agree, they would then determine how much money the information provided by the employee is worth, up to but likely not totaling the $50,000 advertised.

In both the case of the NYPD and FBI, rewards are only paid after an arrest and importantly, indictment or conviction, depending on the situation and agency.

Contributing: John Bacon, Nick Penzenstadler, Jonathan Limehouse, N'dea Yancey-Bragg, Jorge L. Ortiz, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Reward in search forUnitedHealthcare CEO's killer: Who gets it?