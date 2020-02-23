Getting around in winter was very different in P.E.I.'s Bygone Days

A hundred years ago, everyone travelled by horse and sleigh on P.E.I. when the snow fell, and autumn's mud season was over.

The rivers and bays became the Island's highways, and sleighs would follow what everyone called the "bushed trail" — spruce trees, or sometimes old Christmas trees, were stuck in the ice and snow to mark the path to follow.

Roy Clow was born on a farm in 1917 in Murray Harbour North with the help of midwife Lizzie White, who delivered all the babies in the area at that time.

He said the local physician, Dr. Lester Brehaut, was "a fine man" and would go out in any kind of weather in his sleigh, which was driven for him by Albert Johnson. Dr. Brehaut would never refuse to treat anyone because they couldn't pay him — in fact he would often leave $5 or $10 on the table when he left a poor household, Clow said.

"Every time he came to our place, going to Gaspereaux or somewhere, he'd call in to our place and put the horse in and give him a feed, and sometimes take our horse down and back," Clow recalled.

If they knew the doctor was on his way and snow was heavy, Clow and a couple of other local men would go out and "break the road," creating a track with their horses to try to make it passable.

"He always had a teddy or two of moonshine, he loved a drink of moonshine," Clow said of Dr. Brehaut. "In the wintertime he said that's what kept his feet warm — a good drink of moonshine, hot water and sugar before they started out. Many's the drink he had at our place."

A few decades later, horse and sleigh wasn't the only means of transportation in winter. According to 1963's The Story of Montague by William D. Johnston, Dr. George Inman of Tatamagouche, N.S., began practising in Montague in 1946.

Clow said everyone in the area knew when Dr. Inman was making his rounds in winter.

"He'd go out in all kinds of weather. He had an old snowmobile in the winter he bought from somebody made out of a Model T Ford, and they put tracks on it like a bulldozer. It was an awful crude-looking thing, it wasn't very much good," Clow said. "But when he couldn't go with his car he'd try to make it with that thing, go over fences and everything."

Off to the races

Louis Cantelo was born on the family farm in 1911, and was 98 years old when Dutch interviewed him. Cantelo was from Seven Mile Road, not far from the Grand River.

