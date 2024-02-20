Getting the ball rolling on adaptive soccer

Penticton’s soccer club is kicking around the idea of organizing games for players with diverse abilities.

Pinnacles FC head coach Manuel Borba is thinking about taking a page from Lower Mainland playbooks, where children with development delays get to enjoy adaptive soccer programs.

If there’s enough local interest in the idea, games and drills will be scheduled for Saturday mornings at Kings Park.

“It’ll take place at the same time as our youth soccer league,” Borba said. “We want to make this part of our regular programming. The kids will have uniforms too so they’ll feel like they’re are part of a bigger team.”

Borba is reaching out to parents of players as young as 5 and as old as 14. The Pinnacles’ catchment area stretches between Osoyosos, Keremeos and Peachland.

The season begins in April and runs until the end of June.

Anybody interested in an adaptive soccer program in Penticton is encouraged to fill out a questionnaire through surveymonkey.com/r/KVHNTPT.

Dan Walton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Penticton Herald