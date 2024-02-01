Getting bite to eat turns into $2,800 overcharge for Polk County woman

Polk County retiree Carmen Hudson and her friends love to travel to new places and explore the food scene. In November, Hudson and her crew visited West Palm, where they stopped at a supermarket/restaurant for lunch. Hudson, who loves Caribbean food, ordered the Oxtail special for $15.99 plus a drink. She estimated that, with tax, the bill would total around $20. But her math didn't add up with what she saw charged to her bank card. The menu price may have been $15.99, but Foodtown charged her 175 times the cost of the meal. She paid by debit card and didn’t realize until the next day that the store debited her account for $2,830.