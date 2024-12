CBC

Serial nurse impersonator Brigitte Cleroux stood in court and apologized on the final day of her sentencing hearing in Vancouver, saying she felt shame and remorse for what she had done."I wish the victims to heal and apologize for being involved in their care when I shouldn't have," said Cleroux, dressed in all black and reading from a white notepad."I recognize me practising as an unlicensed nurse causes damage to the medical system because the patients deserve to be cared for by licensed medi