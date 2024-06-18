Getting Ready for the 2024 Tony Awards With ‘Lempicka’ Star Eden Espinosa

The star of “Lempicka,” Eden Espinosa, kept it a family affair on Sunday. The actress, who was nominated for a Tony for Best Actress in a Musical for her role as Tamara de Lempicka, was joined by her parents while getting ready for the big night. While Espinosa wore a Dolce & Gabbana gown, her parents each donned something equally festive: “Lempicka” show merch.

“They are the cutest. Always loving and supporting me,” Espinosa said.

Espinosa was styled by Jake Sokoloff and had her hair and makeup done by Kat Nejat.

“There is always laughter when I’m getting ready with Kat,” she said. “We have been friends for years in the industry. She used to be an actress, singer, dancer on Broadway and has now pivoted into doing makeup and hair. We have been together for every event we have had this season and not only is she the best at what she does, but she is the most kind and fun to be around.”

Espinosa and her parents took a “moment of prayer to give thanks and get centered” before she did some posed photos in her gown.

“Playing Tamara, who was known for her nude portraits and for the way she painted skin, the way it was so smooth and luminous…when my stylist Jake and I tried on this dress we both commented on how it looked like the skin in Tamara’s paintings,” she said. “So naturally we knew we had to let the sheerness on the fabric be the moment for a few little peek-a-boos!”

Her date for the night was the show’s composer, Matt Gould. “We had a pact a while ago that we would be each other’s dates for the Tonys and although it was bittersweet for us that our show didn’t get more recognition, it felt so right to have him by my side.”

