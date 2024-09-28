Getting Serious! Jacob Elordi Joins Olivia Jade and Her Parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli for Italy Trip

The actor and the influencer were also spotted together last week celebrating Olivia's sister's 26th birthday at a restaurant in Los Angeles

CIAOPIX / COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID Jacob Elordi and girlfriend Olivia Jade Giannulli vacation in Italy

Jacob Elordi is spending some time in Europe with girlfriend Olivia Jade Giannulli and her parents.

On Saturday, Sept. 28, the Euphoria star, 27, and the influencer, 25, were spotted vacationing in Sardinia, Italy, with Olivia's parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli.

Olivia, sporting a purple bikini, could be seen taking a dip in the sea alongside Elordi, who wore dark blue swim trunks. After some time in the water, they grabbed towels from a nearby yacht, where Loughlin, 60, and Mossimo, 61, relaxed side by side, soaking up some sun.

The younger couple appeared to follow suit, drying off in the sun on another part of the yacht before putting on some more clothes and sitting on some loungers. Later in the day, Olivia could be seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, while Elordi donned a white shirt and sunglasses.

CIAOPIX / COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli lounge on a boat in Italy

The pair — who have reportedly had an on-again, off-again relationship over the years — were first linked in late 2021 when they were seen getting coffee together in Los Angeles, a month after Elordi split from model Kaia Gerber.

An insider told PEOPLE at the time that Olivia and Elordi were "casually dating,” while another source denied it. The two reportedly broke up in August 2022 because neither was interested in pursuing anything serious.

CIAOPIX / COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID Jacob Elordi and girlfriend Olivia Jade Giannulli relax on a yacht in Italy on Sept. 28, 2024

However, nearly a year later, the couple was seen vacationing together in Italy and spending time in New York City’s Soho neighborhood, per the Daily Mail. They were also spotted hanging out together on Lake Coeur d'Alene in Idaho with Loughlin and Mossimo in mid-July.

PEOPLE confirmed that the pair were officially back together in July 2023, with a source saying, "They are 100 percent going strong.” The insider added, "[It's] getting serious."

CIAOPIX / COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi sit together on a yacht in Italy on Sept. 28, 2024

Earlier this year, ahead of the Saltburn actor’s hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, Olivia and Elordi stepped out together in N.Y.C. Several sources confirmed at the time that they were still together.

The couple was most recently snapped celebrating Olivia’s sister Bella Giannulli’s 26th birthday at Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills, Calif., last week, according to E! News.

Elordi reportedly kept a low-profile at the event, wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap that covered most of his face, while Olivia wore a ruffled top with an oversized leather jacket and wide-leg pants. The couple was spotted sharing an embrace at the celebration.

Read the original article on People.