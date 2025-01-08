Getty Villa Museum Grounds Burned in Palisades Fire

President and CEO of the Getty Trust said that some “trees and vegetation on site” of the Getty Villa Museum have burned from the wide-spreading Pacific Palisades fire Tuesday.

Katherine E. Fleming added that the staff and art collection at the villa “remain safe.”

“Additional fire prevention measures in place at the Villa include water storage on-site,” Fleming said in a statement. “Irrigation was immediately deployed throughout the grounds Tuesday morning. Museum galleries and library archives were sealed off from smoke by state-of-the-art air handling systems. The double-walled construction of the galleries also provides significant protection for the collections.”

The Getty Villa will remain closed to the public through at least Monday.

More to come…

