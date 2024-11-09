Ghana In, Germany Out Of Most Common Countries Of Birth For Non-UK born Mothers

The proportion of babies whose mothers were born outside the UK grew again last year. Ghana entered but Germany dropping out of the top 10 most common countries for the first time in over a decade.Almost a third (31.8%) of live births in England and Wales in 2023 were to non-UK-born mothers, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.Albania ranked at number seven, up from eighth in 2022, having entered the top 10 for the first time in 2021.