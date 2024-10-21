Ghana loses historic forts along its coastline to climate change

Ghana is gradually losing its historic forts along the 550-kilometer coastline to intense tidal waves from the Atlantic Ocean.

In addition to the loss of these forts, several coastal communities are also at risk of disappearing due to powerful tidal waves and other natural events.

It is estimated that Ghana loses an average of two meters of coastline annually to coastal erosion, with some areas having experienced as much as 17 meters of losses in all, according to a study by the Institute for Environment and Sanitation Studies.

Rising sea levels, driven by climate change, are not only threatening the livelihoods of low-lying communities but also posing a significant threat to the country's historic slave forts and castles.

Historic Forts at Risk

The 240-year-old Fort Prinzenstein in Keta, Volta Region, once stood as a resilient fortress.

However, it now tells a different story after a decade of destruction by powerful tidal waves from the Atlantic Ocean. According to James Ocloo Akorli, the fort's caretaker, about two-thirds of the fort now lies beneath the ocean.

“Eight of its ten dungeons, originally built to hold enslaved Africans during the trans-Atlantic slave trade, were completely submerged before a sea defense wall was erected to protect what remains of the monument," Akorli said.

Just over 100 -kilometers west of Fort Prinzenstein, the 18th-century Fort Kongenstein in Ada, Greater Accra Region, could not withstand the relentless assault of tidal waves either.



