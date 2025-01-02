Ghana scraps visas for African passport holders in landmark shift

Ghana will allow visa-free entry to citizens of all African countries starting in early 2025. The move, approved by President Nana Akufo-Addo in December, makes Ghana the fifth African country to open its borders to all holders of African passports.

The decision follows through on a promise made by Akufo-Addo at the Africa Prosperity Dialogues a year ago to enhance regional integration and ease movement across the continent.

Previously, Ghana provided visa-free access to citizens of 26 African nations and visas on arrival for travellers from 25 others. Only visitors from two African countries required a visa before entering Ghana.

“This is about building stronger ties across Africa,” Akufo-Addo said in a statement, adding that “Ghana’s future is tied to a united continent”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana joins Rwanda, Seychelles, Gambia and Benin in offering visa-free entry to all African passport holders.

Ghana’s president faces tough start as economic crisis drives people to leave

Economic integration



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Ghana gets ready for key elections as over 18 million voters face economic challenges

Ghana voters carry economic pain to the polls

Kenya eyes new year boost to tourism with visa-free system