Ghana vice-president accepts election defeat

BBC
·1 min read
Supporters of former Ghana President and presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama (unseen) rise flags of NDC political party on they suit in a car during an electoral caravan ahead of presidential election of December 7, 2024, in Accra, on December 3, 2024.
[AFP]

Ghana's Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia has accepted defeat in Saturday's election and congratulated former President John Mahama on his victory.

"The people have voted for change," said Bawumia.

The elections come amidst the country's worst economic crisis in a generation, which saw the country default on its debt.

Despite Bawumia's concession, no official results have been declared.

The Electoral Commission (EC) said results had been delayed because supporters of the two main parties were impeding the process and it had asked the police to clear the collation centres.

Bawumia said he was basing his statement on the results according to internal tallies from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He said these showed Mahama had won "decisively", while the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) had also won the parliamentary election.

President Nana Akufo-Addo is stepping down after reaching the official limit of two terms in office.

Mahama, 65, previously led Ghana from 2012 until 2017, when he was replaced by Akufo-Addo.

His previous time in office was marred by an ailing economy, frequent power-cuts and corruption scandals.

However, Ghanaians hope it will be different this time round.

Ghana election graphic
[BBC]
Ghana election graphic
[BBC]

Latest Stories

  • Final countdown before Ghana's presidential poll

    More than 18 million voters in Ghana are eligible to cast their ballots in the presidential election on 7th December. Twelve candidates are vying for the top job, including current vice president Mahamudu Bawumia and former president John Mahama. We get a feel for the pre-election atmosphere in the capital Accra.&nbsp;

  • Gold, prices, and jobs: What's at stake in Ghana's elections?

    In an echo of the US, the current vice-president is up against an ex-president in the 7 December vote.

  • It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz

    Editor's note: The news quiz will be taking a break over the next few weeks but will be back on Dec. 31 for the year-end quiz.What job will Dr. Vera Etches start early next year as she steps down as Ottawa's medical officer of health?What happened at a contentious meeting on newcomer centres that resulted in police escorting a man out of the building?And according to timelines shared by OC Transpo, what's the earliest that full service could resume on the Trillium Line?These are just a few of th

  • New images released as hunt for New York shooter continues

    New York police are still searching for the gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare boss Brian Thompson.

  • Syrian president leaves Damascus on plane as army says his rule ends - reports

    The Syrian government appears to have fallen after a lightning offensive by rebels. President Bashar al Assad fled Damascus on a plane for an unknown destination, according to two senior Syrian army officers speaking to the Reuters news agency, and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Syria's army command has now notified officers that his 24-year rule has ended, an officer who was informed of the move told Reuters.

  • Middle East live updates: Syrian rebels claim Assad has fled Damascus

    Rebel forces in Syria said they were advancing into the capital Damascus after capturing four other cities in the past 24 hours as as a lightning advance by insurgents continued, threatening President Bashar al-Assad's grip on power. The Israel Defense Forces continues its intense airstrike and ground campaigns in Gaza, particularly in the north of the devastated Palestinian territory. Tensions also remain high between Israel and Iran after tit-for-tat long-range strikes in recent months and threats of further military action from both sides.

  • Syria updates: Assad regime appears to have fallen, prime minister prepared for handover

    In a stunning turn, the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad appears to have fallen after rebels advanced into the capital Damascus, catching government forces by surprise 10 days after a lightning advance by insurgents first began. Early Sunday morning local time, the rebel military operations command for the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, or HTS, claimed the president was no longer in the capital, writing: "We declare the city of Damascus free of the tyrant Bashar al-Assad." A few hours earlier, the rebel group first announced it had advanced directly into the capital city, reaching Sednaya prison, a government facility dubbed the "human slaughterhouse" by the human rights group Amnesty International.

  • King Charles’ incredible gift to Kate Middleton weeks before Christmas

    King Charles had a very special gift for Kate Middleton ahead of Christmas this year. See special gesture.

  • Trump Directly Addresses Pete Hegseth Alcohol Question

    President-elect Donald Trump gave his strongest endorsement yet of his defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth in which he addressed allegations of Hegseth’s drinking habits in an interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker. The clip was posted as a sneak preview of Trump’s first one-on-one interview since winning the November election, with the full interview set to air Sunday. Trump told Welker that he remains unfazed by reports that Hegseth, a military veteran and former Fox News host, had a drinking

  • Vance, GOP committees ask Supreme Court to strike down coordination limits

    Vice President-elect JD Vance and Republican committees asked the Supreme Court to overturn federal limits that restrict political parties from coordinating spending with candidates on the grounds that they violate the First Amendment. Limits on contributions to candidates are much lower than they are to party committees such as the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC)…

  • Donald Trump’s $10 Billion “Generalized Grievance” Suit Over ‘60 Minutes’ Sit-Down With Kamala Harris Should Be Tossed, CBS Urges

    Donald Trump was the winner in the election against Kamala Harris last month, but CBS believes the past and soon-to-be current POTUS should be the loser in his $10 billion so-called deceptive editing lawsuit over an October 60 Minutes interview with the Vice President. “Plaintiff’s attempt to punish Defendants for their editorial judgments is barred …

  • Shocked Romanians Watch Their Country Go Into Political Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Romanians abroad had already started casting their ballots for a new president when the country’s top judiciary decided to cancel the election, and voting even continued for three hours before being halted. Now, like people at home, they’re left wondering what’s coming next.Most Read from BloombergA Chicago Skyscraper Cements the Legacy of a Visionary Postmodern ArchitectNYC’s Run-Down Bus Terminal Gets Approval for $10 Billion RevampKansas City Looks Back on its Long, Costly Ride

  • CNN Panelist Calls BS on Defense of Kash Patel’s Praise for QAnon

    A former Republican strategist offered an on-air defense of President-elect Donald Trump’s FBI chief nominee amid criticism over his praise of far-right conspiracy theories—but his fellow panelists were having none of it. On Thursday night, CNN Newsnight host Abby Phillip played a sequence of clips in which Kash Patel was heard praising adherents to the QAnon conspiracy theory and the central figure behind it. QAnon posits the existence of a satanic, pedophilic cabal pulling the strings of power

  • Syria’s Assad Is Under Siege and Is Making Overtures to US

    (Bloomberg) -- With Syrian rebels edging ever-closer to the capital, President Bashar Al-Assad is making a last-ditch attempt to remain in power, including indirect diplomatic overtures to the US and President-elect Donald Trump, according to people with direct knowledge of the situation.Most Read from BloombergA Chicago Skyscraper Cements the Legacy of a Visionary Postmodern ArchitectNYC’s Run-Down Bus Terminal Gets Approval for $10 Billion RevampKansas City Looks Back on its Long, Costly Ride

  • 'He Knows That He F**ked Up': James Carville Calls Biden 'Most Tragic Figure' In U.S. Politics

    The Democratic strategist slammed Biden for not exiting the presidential race sooner and lamented that his otherwise "stunning" legacy is now overshadowed.

  • Russia's 'hybrid attack' on Romanian election could trigger NATO response if proven

    Any evidence that Russia tried to influence an election in a NATO state would expose a form of hybrid attack that is designed to weaken the alliance from within. It is why events in Romania - where a top court has just annulled the result of the first round of voting in a presidential election amid concerns about an interference operation conducted from overseas - will surely be ringing alarm bells across NATO capitals.

  • ‘THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT’: Trump Rages Against U.S. Intervention in Syria

    President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday raged against any U.S. military involvement in Syria—and took a potshot at former President Barack Obama—as rebels broached the outskirts of the country’s capital city. The Syrian government, led by President Bashar al-Assad, has been engaged in a 13-year struggle to suppress domestic uprisings sparked by discontent with the authoritarian leader. With the conflict seemingly poised to boil over in Damascus, America’s president-elect offered his first detai

  • Opinion - 5 reasons Trump 47 will govern like no president in history

    Trump's second term is expected to be marked by constitutional conflicts, business conflicts of interest, loyalty tests for generals, a hostile takeover of government, and a machismo attitude of revenge and retribution, which could forever change the government, military, executive branch, nation, and world.

  • How the meeting between the prince and the president-elect would have been arranged

    In the dot-to-dot of diplomacy - drawing relationships that are worth something - the meeting between the prince and the president-elect was a moment which the British diplomats who made it happen will be thrilled with. When Donald Trump became US president for the first time, in 2016, the British, along with many other countries, were caught short. British diplomatic contacts with Mr Trump's transition team back then (which was itself novice compared to this time) were poor.

  • Jon Stewart slams media speculation of Trump presidency

    “The Daily Show” host Jon Stewart criticized the media’s coverage of President-elect Trump’s incoming presidency, questioning whether some speculation is doing more harm than good. “We don’t know what’s going to happen when Donald Trump takes over. Unfortunately, we can’t see into the future, but we have to be prepared for all outcomes. I don’t…