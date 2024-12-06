Ghana voters weigh economic pain in high stakes election

Vice President of Ghana, Mahamudu Bawumia of the ruling NPP (left), and former president John Mahama of the opposition NDC, the two frontrunners in the country’s presidential election.

Eighteen million people in Ghana will choose their next president and 275 parliamentarians on Saturday amid the country's worst economic crisis in decades.

The race pits Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) against former president John Dramani Mahama of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), with 10 other candidates also running.

Outgoing president Nana Akufo-Addo, first elected in 2016, is completing his second and final term, leaving behind a troubled economy many observers blame on his administration.

IMF review

Economic hardship is the central issue for most voters.

Years of excessive borrowing, compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and rising global interest rates, have left Ghana’s public debt soaring from 63 percent of GDP in 2019 to 92.7 percent in 2022.

Inflation peaked above 54 percent, devastating household budgets and forcing businesses to cut back.

Accra-based Global InfoAnalytics has released polls showing that the majority of Ghanaians are struggling with a cost of living crisis, making this a key election issue – alongside jobs, education and infrastructure.

Ghana has sought IMF assistance 17 times since gaining independence in 1957.

Two-horse race

