For Ghana's cocoa farmers, fertiliser is the vote winner in looming election

Maxwell Akalaare Adombila and Joe Bavier
·4 min read
Cocoa beans are pictured next to a warehouse at the village of Atroni, near Sunyani

By Maxwell Akalaare Adombila and Joe Bavier

ASSIN FOSO, Ghana (Reuters) - Cocoa farmer Joseph Arkoh's vote in Saturday's election in Ghana hinges on one unlikely issue: fertiliser.

"All of us farmers are suffering," the 56-year-old said, as labourers harvested bright yellow pods on his land deep in the bush. "When we meet, the fertiliser and chemicals are big concerns."

Following the pandemic, a painful cost-of-living crisis and a sovereign debt default, Ghana's economy is again growing. But the cocoa sector in the world's number 2 producer is in the throes of a crisis.

In an expected close contest between the ruling New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Mahamudu Bawumia, the current vice-president, and former president John Dramani Mahama of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) party, the votes of cocoa farmers could be decisive. And many of them are angry.

"The NPP, they're not for farmers. They're for business," said one farmer in a ruling party stronghold, who asked not to be named. "I am voting NDC."

Previously, he supported NPP.

Cocoa farming households, estimated to constitute around 2 million voters, are a heavily courted voter bloc in a country with a total electorate of more than 18 million.

As the cocoa sector's problems help to alienate farmers from the government, at least one voter survey has tipped Mahama to win, although detailed polling data is not available in Ghana.

"Should the trend in favour of the NPP be reversed due to any disaffection over cocoa, this will reinforce a pattern analysts are observing in the upcoming elections: the NPP losing most of the swing vote," said Bright Simons, of the Accra-based IMANI thinktank.

'JUST BEGGING' FOR PRICE RISES

On the campaign trail, both leading candidates are after the cocoa vote.

"We have helped cocoa farmers. Cocoa farming has become good. We've raised cocoa price," Bawumia told growers during a campaign stop last week.

His campaign declined a Reuters request for an interview.

Ghana's cocoa production peaked in 2021, with output of over 1 million metric tons of beans. But it has been in rapid decline ever since, hitting its lowest level in decades last season.

Analysts say climate change and tree disease are responsible, while many farmers also blame the government for failing to clamp down on wildcat gold mining that has destroyed large parts of the cocoa heartland.

The government-set price for farmers has increased under NPP, but Ghana's cedi currency is depreciating as global markets for the chocolate ingredient are at historic highs.

That has left farmer incomes lagging global price trends and fuelled smuggling.

"The government should be sympathetic," said 34-year-old farmer Abubakar Jebril. "We are just begging that they raise the price."

MONEY FOR MANAGEMENT, CUTS FOR FARMERS

Much of the farmers' ire is reserved for Cocobod, the state regulator that manages the cocoa sector.

Cocobod did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Even as production has shrunk, Cocobod's spending has ballooned. Its accounts showed administrative costs more than tripled between 2018 and 2023, sparking accusations of waste and corruption.

A 2023 government audit of a programme to rehabilitate roads used to transport cocoa to warehouses and ports found that just 13% of contracts were awarded through competitive bidding.

Cocobod awarded contracts worth 18.2 billion cedis ($1.2 billion), or more than six times the programme's budget.

At the same time, it rolled back free fertiliser distributions for farmers.

"They're pushing all the money to themselves on cars and other things and reduced spending on the farmers," Mahama said last week while campaigning in Takoradi, an important cocoa-growing region.

Mahama has promised to distribute free fertiliser, improve Cocobod's management, cut administrative costs, and combat illegal mining and smuggling.

Bawumia has been less specific but Cocobod, at the International Monetary Fund's behest, has proposed a turnaround plan to reduce costs and increase farmers' share of cocoa revenues.

Industry players remain sceptical about either candidate's pledges to reverse the sector's decline.

On his farm, Arokoh, who voted for the ruling party in the last election, still hopes that Bawumia and the NPP will address his main concern. But so far he has been disappointed.

"If they give me fertiliser, I will vote for them," he said. "If not, then I will change and vote for NDC."

($1 = 15.1500 Ghanian cedi)

(Additional reporting by Maytaal Angel in London; Editing by Bate Felix and Barbara Lewis)

Latest Stories

  • Trump demands immediate release of Oct. 7 hostages, says otherwise there will be 'HELL TO PAY'

    NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is demanding the immediate release of the Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza, saying that if they are not freed before he is sworn into office there will be “HELL TO PAY."

  • Geraldo Rivera Slaps Trump Supporters With A Reality Check After Biden’s Pardon

    The former Fox News host and one-time Trump pal pointed out a double standard.

  • Pete Hegseth Faces Reporters on Capitol Hill Asking if He’s a Drunk

    President-elect Donald Trump’s defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth faced reporters on Capitol Hill Monday but refused to answer questions surrounding accusations about his drinking habits. Arriving for meetings, Hegseth, 44, was directly asked at one point, “do you have an alcohol problem?” The former Fox News host ignore the question and continued on.

  • Putin put a hit on a double agent because he knew the source of the Russian leader's riches: UK intel

    A UK intelligence official said the order to poison Sergei Skripal and his daughter "would have gone to President Putin."

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Airs the Same Chilling Clip of Trump’s FBI Pick 3 Times in a Row

    MSNBC’s Morning Joe crew on Monday reacted with horror to Donald Trump’s decision to pick Kash Patel to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The choice of Patel, a lawyer who served in several roles in the president-elect’s first administration, set off a firestorm of criticism in part because of his promotion of conspiracy theories and calls for retribution against Trump’s opponents in a second term. To underscore the point, Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough repeatedly asked for a clip t

  • Trump Taps Another Daughter’s Father-in-Law for Key Role

    President-elect Donald Trump has opted to keep it in the family again with some of his latest administrative picks-- this time, with the senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs. Trump has appointed Lebanon billionaire Massad Boulos to take on the role. His son, Michael, is married to Tiffany Trump, the president’s youngest daughter. “Massad is an accomplished lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the International scene,“ Trump wrote o

  • Canada pulls refugee welcome mat, launches ads warning asylum claims hard

    Once presenting itself as one of the world's most welcoming countries to refugees and immigrants, Canada is launching a global online ad campaign cautioning asylum-seekers that making a claim is hard. The C$250,000 ($178,662) in advertisements will run through March in 11 languages, including Spanish, Urdu, Ukrainian, Hindi and Tamil, the immigration department told Reuters. Search queries such as "how to claim asylum in Canada" and "refugee Canada" will prompt sponsored content titled "Canada's asylum system – Asylum Facts," the ministry said.

  • Trump expected to argue he has presidential immunity now, as president-elect, in new bid to dismiss hush-money case

    SCOTUS gave presidents broad immunity from prosecution. Trump says that protection extends to him now, before he's sworn into office.

  • 5 Cities You Should Consider Relocating To After Trump Takes Office

    Elections have winners and losers. And that can go for states and cities as well. Although President-elect Trump is known for being unpredictable, he did make a lot of promises on the campaign trail....

  • CNN Host Laughs in GOP Rep’s Face Over Promises to ‘Compromise’

    A CNN host laughed on Sunday after a Republican lawmaker suggested his traditionally fractious party was capable of political compromise within the House of Representatives. In her guest-hosting stint on State of the Union, CNN host Kasie Hunt asked Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) what he thinks his party should do with its razor-thin majority, 218-217 majority in the House come next year. The margin—due in part to President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet choices, and one that will likely grow after speci

  • Ex-Ukrainian Minister Issues Stark Warning To Kyiv Amid Growing Concerns Putin May Win The War

    "If it continues like this, we will lose."

  • ‘Elon Is Right’: Bernie Sanders Praises Musk for Key DOGE Proposal

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) heaped praise on MAGA billionaire Elon Musk’s plans to rein in defense spending as part of his Trump-appointed mission to find ways to slash government spending. “Elon Musk is right,” tweeted Sanders on Sunday. “Last year, only 13 senators voted against the Military Industrial Complex and a defense budget full of waste and fraud. That must change.” That makes Sanders, a democratic socialist who twice came in second for the Democratic Party presidential nomination, a st

  • National security advisor Jake Sullivan says Biden told him to oversee a 'massive surge' of weapons deliveries to Ukraine before his term ends

    National security advisor Jake Sullivan said President Biden was doing what he could to "strengthen" the position of Ukraine before he leaves office.

  • Meghan McCain Knocks 'Nepo Baby' Hunter Biden After Surprise Pardon

    The daughter of late Sen. John McCain took aim at Democrats in a Monday morning post on X.

  • U.S. tariff issue will be 'a climbdown for Justin Trudeau', says Alberta Premier

    In light of Donald Trump's 25 per cent tariff slap, Mercedes Stephenson went to a province that would be one of the hardest hit. In a sit-down interview with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, she told The West Block host her plans to work with the incoming American administration and if that includes Ottawa.

  • MAGA Goes Into Full Meltdown Mode Over Joe Biden’s Pardon of His Son Hunter

    Congressional Republicans and conservative commentators raged on Sunday night after President Joe Biden announced he was issuing a sweeping pardon for his son, Hunter Biden—thwarting years-long efforts to prosecute the first son who became the favorite enemy for many on the right. MAGA’s reaction was immediate as Biden announced his surprising move just days before Hunter was scheduled to be sentenced in separate federal gun and tax cases. “Joe Biden has lied from start to finish about his famil

  • James Comer Refuses to Let Hunter Biden Go

    House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer seems adamant to continue investigating Hunter Biden after he received a presidential pardon Sunday. The Kentucky Republican, who spent years hyping up an impeachment effort into President Joe Biden that relied on an investigation into his son’s business dealings, told Newsmax on Monday he’s eager to speak with the next attorney general about the matter. Host Rob Schmitt mentioned how Biden may no longer be able to invoke his Fifth Amendment right t

  • New poll suggests Quebec premier even less popular than Justin Trudeau

    MONTREAL — A prominent polling analyst says Quebec's governing party would be reduced to fewer than 10 seats in the provincial legislature if an election were held today, based on current poll numbers.

  • Beijing mulls US engagement options as China-sanctioned Rubio awaits top diplomat post

    When Marco Rubio was nominated by US president-elect Donald Trump last month to be the next US secretary of state, one obvious question loomed: how would the Florida senator, who has been sanctioned by China twice, engage with Washington's biggest rival? Rubio - known for his hawkish stance towards China - could move to stifle high-level exchanges between Washington and Beijing and throw up road blocks to any meaningful negotiation, according to observers. However, Beijing could consider several

  • Speaker schedules opposition motions after Tories opt against own non-confidence vote

    OTTAWA — The House of Commons Speaker has intervened to end a parliamentary impasse, ruling that members of Parliament must debate and vote on opposition motions and government spending before returning to a Conservative filibuster that has dragged on for two months.