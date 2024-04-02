What is ghee and why has it become so popular?

Ghee is a rich, golden cousin to butter.

It originates from India, where high temperatures made it difficult to store butter in its original form, according to The Washington Post. Ghee, on the other hand, could be stored more easily and for a longer time.

While ghee has been around for ages, it has become increasingly popular over the last few years in certain Western diets, such as keto and paleo.

If you haven't already, should you make the switch from regular butter to ghee? Here's what experts want you to know.

What is ghee?

Ghee is a clarified butter. The process of clarifying butter removes its milk solids, according to registered dietitian Caroline Thomason.

"This means that it is very low in lactose or completely lactose-free depending on the brand," she adds.

What does ghee taste like?

Ghee tastes slightly like butter, but is "richer in flavor," Thomason says.

Is ghee healthier than butter?

Most dietitians will tell you that "healthier" is a relative term. If you have lactose intolerance or a dairy allergy, Thomason says ghee could be a better option. If not, she notes, butter comparatively has less calories than ghee.

A tablespoon of unsalted butter contains roughly 102 calories, while the same amount of ghee has about 123 calories, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's food database.

"Either way, you’ll want to check with your doctor before trying something new as everybody’s tolerance level and allergic responses are different," Thomason adds.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What is ghee? Taste, nutrition compared to butter