Ghost boat: Abandoned vessel stranded ashore at this popular Tacoma beach. See it

A deserted boat was photographed Monday afternoon on the rocky shore of Titlow Beach.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed via email that it is aware of the washed-up vessel, noting that it’s being addressed by the city. The Tacoma Police Department is assisting with getting the boat removed from the beach, 1420 S. Wilton Road, spokesperson Shelbie Boyd said via text.

Tacoma Fire spokesperson Chelsea Shepherd told The News Tribune that the department started receiving 311 calls Monday morning. The boat did not appear to be leaking, so it is not believed to pose any ecological hazard.

Questions remain as to who owns the boat that washed ashore at Titlow Beach. Robert Zimmerman/Courtesy

Shepherd said that it will likely be towed away on Tuesday.

Questions remain as to the identity of the boat’s owner and exactly how long it has been stranded at Titlow. A since-removed post on Reddit seemingly referenced the vessel Sunday night.