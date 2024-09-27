What Are 'Ghost Jobs,' And How Can You Avoid Them?

Amy Glover
·2 min read
<span class="copyright">uchar via Getty Images</span>
uchar via Getty Images

Looking for work has never been an easy, or fun, task.

But if you feel like job hunting in 2024 is a uniquely tricky process, you’re not alone.

The Financial Times reports that the UK has 8% fewer job openings now than it did prior to the pandemic.

And even when offers are listed, Peter Duris, CEO and Co-founder of CV-building site Kickresume told HuffPost UK over email that they might not be what they seem.

“Job boards are an easy way to see who’s hiring right now ― but sometimes companies post listings they don’t plan to fill, or that don’t even exist,” he said.

This is known as a “ghost job.”

Why would companies post a “ghost job”? 

It seems illogical to waste time and money sharing a role you have no intention of filling.

But Duris explains that it’s actually a beneficial, if cynical, move from the company.

“These ‘ghost jobs’ might be uploaded as a formality after they’ve already found the perfect candidate,” he says. Sometimes, they’re just posted to keep everything technically above board.

But “the company could’ve just been testing the waters without actually looking to hire”.

These companies want to be able to peruse the qualifications of other workers; perhaps to keep them in mind for future roles, or perhaps to compare their current team to the “standard.”

The BBC says that in the US, “more than half of listings did not result in an employer turning an applicant into an employee”.

The problem has gotten worse thanks to digital job platforms, they add, though sites have tried to introduce measures ― like placing limits on how long an ad can stay live ― to prevent this.

How can I avoid them?

“There are a few ways to spot ghost jobs,” Duris says.

“If a listing doesn’t have a clear timestamp or was posted months ago, it’s worth being cautious. Most roles get filled much faster than that,” he added.

The job could stay up because of the poster’s negligence, but it could also be a ghost job.

“You might also see the job on... [a] search site, but not on the company’s own website,” he added. This can be a red flag.

“If you’re unsure about a listing, it’s always a good idea to reach out to the company directly by email or phone to ask if the role is still open,” he added.

“Talking to someone at the company can help you find out how serious they are about hiring right now.”

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Newsmax Settles Defamation Case With 2020 Election Firm on Eve of Trial

    Newsmax settled a major 2020 presidential election defamation lawsuit with Smartmatic hours after jury selection for the civil trial began on Thursday. The terms of the last-minute agreement remain unknown. “Newsmax is pleased to announce it has resolved the litigation brought by Smartmatic through a confidential settlement,” the cable network said in a statement. The conservative news company, however, faces a separate election-related defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems, in whi

  • "I Have An Employee Who Always Clocks Out 5 Minutes Early..." — Here's Why It's So Important That People Are Calling Out How Problematic This Boss Is

    "Any boss who thinks the hours worked are more important than the work done should revert to sweeping the shop."

  • Google’s $2.7 Billion Move to Re-Hire AI Genius Draws Attention

    Google’s $2.7 billion dollar deal with AI leader Noam Shazeer is the latest and most eye watering check cut in a string of lucrative hiring transactions by tech leaders scrambling to woo prized artificial intelligence talent.Shazeer, the co-author of a key research paper that sparked the artificial intelligence boom, first joined Google in 2000 as one of the company’s first few hundred employees, but left in 2021 to start his own company after the tech giant refused to debut a chatbot he created

  • Naomi Campbell reacts after being banned as charity trustee

    Naomi Campbell reacts after being banned as charity trustee

  • Tropical Storm Helene: What travellers should know before travelling south

    Travel expert Claire Newell shares vital tips as Florida braces for Tropical Storm Helene. We also cover WestJet's $2,000 compensation ruling, a new Vancouver Airport tech upgrade allowing liquids in carry-ons, and a couple's ban from Cathay Pacific over a seat-reclining spat. Plus, find out how travel could help slow aging!

  • PayPal courts cross-border merchants in Shenzhen with expanded services in China

    US digital payments platform PayPal is stepping up efforts to support Chinese cross-border merchants with the launch of new services in Shenzhen, tapping into booming exports from the country despite economic headwinds. PayPal's China business recorded double-digit growth in the past year, Hannah Qiu, senior vice-president and China CEO of PayPal, said at a company event in the country's southern tech hub on Thursday. "This is impressive growth considering the pressure and challenges facing the

  • Here’s what actually makes employees happy and more likely to stay at their jobs

    Early career staffers want career growth, but seasoned professionals want fair pay.

  • China's EV makers pull out all the stops to beat Tesla in autonomous driving race

    A battle for supremacy in autonomous driving is escalating in mainland China, as major electric vehicle (EV) makers speed up development of cars with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to lure buyers. Their effort to build intelligent cars in the world's largest automotive market represents a threat to Tesla's position as a global leader in self-driving, analysts said. "Preliminary autonomous driving systems have emerged as a new battlefront for electric car builders in China because they

  • Okanagan woman sues former doctor who sexually assaulted her

    A B.C. woman is suing her former doctor and the staff of his Vernon, B.C., medical clinic after the former physician was convicted of sexually assaulting her and two other women connected to his clinic. In July, Peter Inkpen was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison on three counts of sexual assault. Inkpen is in court facing one additional count of sexual assault.The identities of the victims and the alleged victim in the ongoing trial are protected by a court-ordered publication ban. H

  • EV sales in Europe hit a speed bump — and the US should be worried too

    Registrations of new EVs in Europe fell by 44% in August from the previous year, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association.

  • These Bitcoin Miners Are Gearing Up to Cash in on Potential AI Windfall

    More and more crypto mining companies are diversifying into AI. This transition could create great buying opportunities in publically listed Bitcoin mining stocks. In this article, we'll take a look at stocks that may be posed to benefit the most from this pivot. Looking for actionable trade ideas to navigate the current market volatility? Unlock access to InvestingPro’s AI-selected stock winners for under $9 a month! The crypto-currency mining sector is undergoing a major transformation, with B

  • Canada's TD Bank names new co-heads of US commercial banking

    The appointments come as Canada's second-biggest lender shakes up its top management in preparation for expected U.S. fines stemming from regulatory scrutiny of its anti-money laundering protocols. Last week, TD announced CEO Bharat Masrani will leave the bank next year and hand over the top job to Ray Chun, the head of its Canadian banking unit.

  • SAP Staff Morale Plunges in Internal Survey Amid Restructuring

    (Bloomberg) -- SAP SE is facing swelling discontent among employees in its home market, according to an internal survey, as Chief Executive Officer Christian Klein pushes through a restructuring plan announced in January. Most Read from BloombergVanderbilt Leases Struggling NYC Seminary for Campus ExpansionNJ Transit, Amtrak Trains Delayed After Derailment Near NYCWhere Cargo Bikes Are Freeing Cities From Polluting VansExclusive Palo Alto Girls School Borrows $106 MillionWaiting for the Miracle

  • About 45% of Americans will run out of money in retirement, including those who invested and diversified. Here are the 4 biggest mistakes being made.

    It's less about how much you save and more about how you move money.

  • Exclusive-Canadian payments software firm Lightspeed explores sale, sources say

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Lightspeed Commerce, a Canadian payments software maker with a market value of C$3.2 billion ($2.37 billion), is working with a financial adviser to explore options including a potential sale, according to people familiar with the matter. The sale talks come months after the Montreal-based company replaced its CEO Jean Paul Chauvet and brought back founder Dax Dasilva at the helm, as investors raised concerns over the company's plan to prioritize growth over profitability following disappointing quarterly results in February. Lightspeed has tapped investment bankers at JPMorgan Chase to evaluate its options and solicit interest from potential buyers, which could include private equity firms, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the discussions are confidential.

  • Voting technology firm, conservative outlet reach settlement in 2020 election defamation case

    A settlement was reached Thursday in a defamation lawsuit brought by electronic voting machine manufacturer Smartmatic against conservative news outlet Newsmax for airing accusations about vote manipulation in the 2020 election made by allies of former President Donald Trump. The settlement was announced just a few hours after jury selection began in the lawsuit filed by Florida-based Smartmatic against Newsmax. Smartmatic claimed that Newsmax program hosts and guests made false and defamatory statements in November and December 2020 implying that Smartmatic participated in rigging the results and that its software was used to switch votes.

  • Diners are skipping restaurants and making more meals at home as inflation trend inverts

    NEW YORK (AP) — Eating in is in and eating out is out.

  • Domino's Pizza is not growing as much as it claims, investor says in new lawsuit

    An investor filed a class action lawsuit against Domino's Pizza, claiming the restaurant chain "overstated" its business and financial prospects.

  • Low U.S. Natural Gas Prices Weigh on Oil Producers’ Cash Flows

    The slump in U.S. natural gas prices in early 2024 hit the cash flow generation of dozens of listed, mostly oil-producing companies

  • BASF Slashes Dividend, Weighs Unit Listing as Slump Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- BASF SE will cut its dividend and hive off assets as part of a broad overhaul that could involve further plant closures in Germany to counter high energy prices and a persistent slump in China.Most Read from BloombergVanderbilt Leases Struggling NYC Seminary for Campus ExpansionNJ Transit, Amtrak Trains Delayed After Derailment Near NYCWhere Cargo Bikes Are Freeing Cities From Polluting VansExclusive Palo Alto Girls School Borrows $106 MillionWaiting for the Miracle of Church-to-H