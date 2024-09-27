What Are 'Ghost Jobs,' And How Can You Avoid Them?

Looking for work has never been an easy, or fun, task.

But if you feel like job hunting in 2024 is a uniquely tricky process, you’re not alone.

The Financial Times reports that the UK has 8% fewer job openings now than it did prior to the pandemic.

And even when offers are listed, Peter Duris, CEO and Co-founder of CV-building site Kickresume told HuffPost UK over email that they might not be what they seem.

“Job boards are an easy way to see who’s hiring right now ― but sometimes companies post listings they don’t plan to fill, or that don’t even exist,” he said.

This is known as a “ghost job.”

Why would companies post a “ghost job”?

It seems illogical to waste time and money sharing a role you have no intention of filling.

But Duris explains that it’s actually a beneficial, if cynical, move from the company.

“These ‘ghost jobs’ might be uploaded as a formality after they’ve already found the perfect candidate,” he says. Sometimes, they’re just posted to keep everything technically above board.

But “the company could’ve just been testing the waters without actually looking to hire”.

These companies want to be able to peruse the qualifications of other workers; perhaps to keep them in mind for future roles, or perhaps to compare their current team to the “standard.”

The BBC says that in the US, “more than half of listings did not result in an employer turning an applicant into an employee”.

The problem has gotten worse thanks to digital job platforms, they add, though sites have tried to introduce measures ― like placing limits on how long an ad can stay live ― to prevent this.

How can I avoid them?

“There are a few ways to spot ghost jobs,” Duris says.

“If a listing doesn’t have a clear timestamp or was posted months ago, it’s worth being cautious. Most roles get filled much faster than that,” he added.

The job could stay up because of the poster’s negligence, but it could also be a ghost job.

“You might also see the job on... [a] search site, but not on the company’s own website,” he added. This can be a red flag.

“If you’re unsure about a listing, it’s always a good idea to reach out to the company directly by email or phone to ask if the role is still open,” he added.

“Talking to someone at the company can help you find out how serious they are about hiring right now.”

