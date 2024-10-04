‘Ghost Of John McCain’ Off-Broadway Musical Satire Will Close In October

The Ghost of John McCain is ready to cross over.

After making its world premiere this fall at New York’s SoHo Playhouse, tickets are available online for the Off-Broadway musical satire’s final show on Sunday, Oct. 13, concluding its run ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

More from Deadline

“We are so grateful for the dozens of running mates, our remarkable cast and creative team, and everyone who put their heart and soul into creating this production which has provided a unique and theatrical window into a presidential year like no other,” said producers Jason Rose, Lynn Londen and Max Fose in a statement. “We are proud to have played our unconventional part in the political conversation. Thank you, and God bless Off-Broadway.”

Ghost of John McCain finds the late senator in the afterlife, which turns out to be inside Donald Trump’s brain. Accompanied by a “Greek Chorus” of iconic figures, including former Secretary Hillary Clinton, Roy Cohn, Eva Perón, Teddy Roosevelt, Lindsey Graham, Tiffany Trump, Grizabella from CATS, Kanye West, Taylor Swift, Joe Biden, Sarah Palin, Eric Trump and Kamala Harris, they rebel against the former president’s relentless demands for affirmation.

The musical stars Jason Tam as McCain, along with an ensemble that includes Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Ben Fankhauser, Zonya Love, Luke Kolbe Mannikus, Aaron Michael Ray and understudies Gisela Adisa, Joshua David Robinson and Anthony Zambito.

Luke Kolbe Mannikus, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Jason Tam and the company of Ghost of John McCain.

Co-conceived by McCain’s first chief of staff, late Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods — who was a eulogist at McCain’s funeral in 2018 — Ghost of John McCain features a book by Scott Elmegreen and a score by Drew Fornarola, directed by Catie Davis with choreography by Sunny Min-Sook Hitt.

The producers extended an invitation to the late senator’s daughter Meghan McCain, who previously called the project “trash” when it was announced, and “nothing more than a gross cash grab by mediocre desperate people… I hope it bombs.”

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.