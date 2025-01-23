Ghostly White Deer Spotted in North Carolina

A rare white deer was spotted on the side of a road in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Sunday, January 19.

A North Carolina woman named Amanda captured this video of the albino deer and described the moment as “so special.”

According to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC), albino deer are characterized by a lack of pigmentation. They have a completely white hide, pink eyes, nose and hooves.

NCWRC said on their website that albinism is rare with only one observed in 30,000 deer. Credit: Amanda via Storyful