This Was Ghost's Stand-In on Game of Thrones and I'm Not OK Right Now

From Harper's BAZAAR

WARNING: Possible Game of Thrones Season 8 spoilers ahead.

The documentary Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, which aired last Sunday, unveiled a number of behind-the-scenes secrets from the hit show's final season, some of which we were expecting, and others which downright surprised us.

We knew the final table read was going to be emotional. We were previously informed that the production for the Battle of Winterfell was going to be rough and grueling. We had a sense that the set for King's Landing was incredibly lifelike. But we were completely and utterly blindsided to find out that the stand-in for Ghost, Jon Snow's direwolf and the #1 Good Boy™ of all of Westeros, looked like this:

Photo credit: HBO More

What. In. Seven. Hells.

As a friendly reminder, this is what Ghost looks like post-CGI.

Photo credit: HBO More

Photo credit: HBO More

And this is what his stuffed stand-in looks like.

Photo credit: HBO More