Giada De Laurentiis Reacts to Funny Video Suggesting She's Threatened by 'Culinary Icon' Ariana Grande

The celebrity chef has officially invited the 'Wicked' star to join her in the kitchen

Could Giada De Laurentiis and Ariana Grande be future co-chefs?

The television chef, who cut ties with Food Network in February 2023, responded to a funny video joking that she and Grande are now culinary “rivals.”

The Wicked star appeared on the Wednesday, Nov. 6, episode of Las Culturistas with co-hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers. On Friday, Nov. 15, De Laurentiis, 54, then reshared a 30-second clip of their filmed conversation and posted it to her TikTok page showing her reaction.

During their conversation, Rogers, 34, told Grande, “I don’t think people know you as a culinary icon,” and Yang, 34, immediately added, “You are.”

“Has it been something you’ve been holding back from the world?” asked Rogers.

“I don’t think I’m a culinary icon. I’ll say,” Grande replied through her laughter.

But Rogers quickly quipped, “Giada is shook. Giada is shaking.” He then turned to Yang, “Don’t you feel Giada is shaking? I think Giada De Laurentiis is shaking.”

Meanwhile, De Laurentiis is seen giggling along in her separate clip, asking, “What?”

Yang added, “What does Giada De Laurentiis have anything to do with this?”

Rogers jokingly retorted, “I think Giada De Laurentiis is watching this right now being like, ‘F—. Ariana is good. She’s coming for me. She’s cooking now.”

However, De Laurentiis’ reaction differed from Rogers’ humorous prediction, and she continued to smile while she made a heart with her hands.

In the caption of her TikTok video, De Laurentiis invited the popstar to cook with her, writing, "Ariana— the culinary icon— is welcome in my kitchen any time 🫶.”

Several fans of both “culinary icons" flooded the comment section, suggesting a possible collaboration.

“I see a collab coming!! 🔥🔥,” wrote one user.

“OMG GIADA IS A FAN OF ARIANA GRANDE,” another added.

While a collaboration between the two could be possible in the future, De Laurentiis is currently anticipating the arrival of her latest cookbook, Super-Italian: More Than 110 Indulgent Recipes Using Italy's Healthiest Foods. Her latest cookbook, which is available for preorder, will be released on March 4, 2025.

The former Food Network chef previously told PEOPLE she began the project in 2021 following the release of Eat Better, Feel Better.

