Giancarlo Esposito Says He Plays 'the Badass of All Badasses' in Next “Captain America” Movie (Exclusive)

Esposito joined Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford and Tim Blake Nelson at Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con Panel to tease 'Captain America: Brave New World'

Jerod Harris/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Giancarlo Esposito on July 27, 2024

Giancarlo Esposito is making the leap from a television superhero universe to the big screen.

After Esposito, 66, appeared at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 27 with his Captain America: Brave New World costars, the actor chatted with PEOPLE about going from The Boys to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and previewed his character in the next Captain America entry.

"You know, to me, this is cinema," Esposito says of the difference between his role on The Boys and taking on an MCU part. "So there's a different feeling that surrounds being on the big screen than on television; scenes are a little longer, storylines are a littler more connected throughout, and I play the badass of all badasses in a way that's less diplomatic and more action-oriented. For me, I couldn't be happier about joining the MCU."

Esposito has played the character Stan Edgar in Prime Video's The Boys — a satirical take on the superhero genre — since the show premiered in 2019. During Marvel's Comic-Con panel on Saturday, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, as well as Esposito, Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Tim Blake Nelson and Danny Ramirez, revealed that Esposito will play a character named Sidewinder in the next Captain America film.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty From left: Tim Blake Nelson, Danny Ramirez, Giancarlo Esposito and Anthony Mackie at Comic-Con

While speaking with PEOPLE, Esposito described his character as "a mild mannered industrialist and chemist in the beginning of his history, if we were sticking to comic book history, who eventually gets into the world of crime and does it very well."



"But what I can tease is that I'm a hands-on action person; I'm not a guy who's just directing and using my brain to get in and out of situations," he adds of the role. "I'm a guy that uses my hands and uses all the tools of my trade to do what I do the best that it can be."



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Giancarlo Esposito on July 27, 2024

Marvel's official website describes the Sidewinder character as a villain who has the ability to teleport; Esposito is seen only briefly in the movie's recent teaser trailer, so much of his role in the film remains shrouded in mystery.



Captain America: Brave New World will premiere in theaters Feb. 14, 2025.



