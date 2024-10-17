Giant 'Dinosaur' pigeon has New Yorkers in a flutter
Visitors are flocking to New York City's famed High Line to see its latest art installation. The 16-foot-tall pigeon sculpture has the city in a flutter. (AP Video: David R. Martin)
In Self Portrait's new ad campaign, Emily Ratajkowski wears a brown fluffy coat & lingerie before transforming into a beauty queen in plunging red sequin dress.
PEOPLE confirmed that the former One Direction singer died after falling from a balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Former One Direction star Liam Payne was posting on Snapchat just hours before his death in Buenos Aires. The 31-year-old singer died outside a hotel in Argentina's capital, after falling from the third floor of a hotel, police said. On Snapchat, he spoke to his followers about his plans for one of his days on holiday, saying it was a "lovely day in Argentina" and he planned to play polo.
The Burberry reception was a night full of stylish stars
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have reportedly snapped up a holiday home in Portugal following a holiday in the country last year.
Robert Boehm is survived by his four children, 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren
I am sure you're still doing a few of these, too.
“It was the biggest explosion I've ever felt in my life,” Jazmine Walton says recalling the night she fired a handgun under her chin. Before January 8, 2023 the 23-year-old content creator lived with undiagnosed schizophrenia which haunted her daily life. She shot through her lip, teeth and nose but incredibly didn't pass out - but was in a coma for two weeks following two life-saving operations. Now she openly shared her battle on social media in a bid to inspire others to seek help.
Princess Beatrice attended The Centrepoint Awards alongside her cousin, Prince William, wearing one of her favourite dresses
CNN political analyst Maggie Haberman reacts to former President Donald Trump spending at least 30 minutes dancing following a town hall in Pennsylvania.
The British supermodel, 50, made a surprise appearance on the runway
The Maroon 5 frontman shared a heartfelt tribute to celebrate Prinsloo's return to the VS catwalk on Oct. 15
Former Gossip Girl star Elizabeth Hurley reunited with her ex-husband Arun Nayar on Wednesday evening at a Diwali dinner in London.
The model, 29, kicked off the action on Tuesday, Oct. 15 in style
The late One Direction star Liam Payne, 31, welcomed a son called Bear during his two-year relationship with Cheryl Cole, 41.
The Euphoria star channelled her inner Princess Diana in her latest Instagram post - see photos
The model, 28, topped off her red lingerie with a voluminous coat
Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper looked stunning in a pink Barbiecore dress which featured in a picture on her mother's Instagram.
The actress shares her son and daughter Wyatt, 10, with husband Ashton Kutcher