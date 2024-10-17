'A giant of film, theatre and TV': Veteran Canadian filmmaker Alvin Rakoff dies

Alvin Rakoff, the veteran Canadian director who helped kick-start the careers of stars including Sean Connery and Michael Caine, has died at the age of 97.

The Toronto native died "peacefully" Saturday while surrounded by family in his London home, his publicist confirmed, citing "old age" as the cause of death.

Rakoff's career spanned more than four decades. He got his start as a writer for the CBC before being accepted into the BBC's directors' training course and going on to helm a series of acclaimed TV dramas.

He gave a then-unknown Connery his first leading role in the 1957 teleplay "Requiem for a Heavyweight," which also featured a young Caine as an extra.

Rakoff directed 11 feature films, including the 1982 TV movie "A Voyage Round My Father," starring Sir Laurence Olivier, and 1980 horror movie "Death Ship," starring Richard Crenna.

British actor Stephen Fry called Rakoff "a giant of film, theatre and TV" who introduced "some of the last century's greatest stars" to the world.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2024.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press