Giant flag unfurled
Crews unfurl a giant flag outside the funeral home ahead of Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin's memorial service.
Crews unfurl a giant flag outside the funeral home ahead of Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin's memorial service.
Three teenage girls are expected to plead guilty in the swarming death of Kenneth Lee near Union Station in December 2022, court heard Friday.The girls, aged 13, 13, and 14, appeared in provincial court in Toronto.Three other girls, aged 15, 16, and 16, are expected to plead not guilty, court heard. Eight teenage girls were initially charged with second-degree murder in connection with Lee's death. They range in age from 13 to 16 years old. Lee, 59, was pronounced dead in hospital on Dec. 18, af
Police say Michael Aud-Headlee chased his estranged wife Melissa Aud-Headlee outside her home on May 11 and stabbed her on the street
Mason Prima said he was fined $580 for opening the McDonald's app at a drive-thru in Saskatoon, Canada but police have rejected his story.
Chris Pratt has been left "devastated" by the death of his former stunt double after he died "unexpectedly" at the age of 47 earlier this week.
Dion Lamont Montgomery allegedly told police he was using PCP when he shot his baby boy, court records show
The toddler was pronounced dead on Mother's Day
The driver in a fatal east-end collision that killed two others last summer has pleaded guilty to several charges, including impaired driving causing death.The charges relate to a crash on Aug. 2, 2023, at the intersection of St. Laurent Boulevard and Montreal Road that left two vehicles fiery crumpled wrecks, knocked down a traffic light and spread debris across the east-end intersection.Franck Ntwari, 41, and Innocent Muhoza, 44, died in one vehicle, while the driver of the other vehicle was e
Jacob Mayhugh, 22, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder
Rebecca Joynes, 30, was found guilty of six child sex offences involving two teen boys.
The Bush rocker and his new love were spotted out in their swimsuits soaking up some sun in Los Cabos, Mexico
Christina and Josh Hall will face off against Tarek and Heather El Moussa in a new reality competition series for HGTV, they announced this week
Omar Bin Omran, now 45, was hidden underneath a haystack in his neighbor's home when he was rescued, according to Algerian media reports
The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said a teenager began texting 911 with 'pleas for help' around 3 a.m. on May 9.
PHOENIX (AP) — Blas Sanchez was nearing the end of a 20-year stretch in an Arizona prison when he was leased out to work at Hickman’s Family Farms, which sells eggs that have ended up in the supply chains of huge companies like McDonald’s, Target and Albertsons. While assigned to a machine that churns chicken droppings into compost, his right leg got pulled into a chute with a large spiraling augur. “I could hear ‘crunch, crunch, crunch, crunch,’” Sanchez said. “I couldn’t feel anything, but I c
Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Courtesy Sam TeuschThe father of a 10-year-old boy who died by suicide after relentless bullying by classmates says he and his wife are themselves now being bullied by perfect strangers who say they failed as parents.Sam Teusch, whose son Sammy took his own life on May 5, told The Daily Beast that he’s still trying to process what happened.“Right now, I’m fine,” an emotional Teusch said on Friday. “Ten seconds from now, I might not be. It’s just
Cheri Marler, 53, was convicted on May 10 of murdering and abusing Annabelle Noles, who was killed in Nov. 2022
Alberta RCMP have solved four historical homicides dating to the 1970s, linking them to a single man — a serial killer and repeat sexual offender who police believe likely committed violent sexual crimes until his death in an Idaho prison in 2011.Gary Allen Srery was responsible for the deaths of four young victims in Calgary in the 1970s, RCMP said at a news conference Friday.Srery was a predator who stalked his victims from behind the wheel, targeting young women and girls before discarding th
It could be weeks or even months before crew members can leave, due to complications beyond their control. Here’s why they’re still confined – and how they’re coping
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a full pardon Thursday for a former U.S. Army sergeant convicted of murder for fatally shooting an armed demonstrator in 2020 during nationwide protests against police violence and racial injustice. Abbott announced the pardon just a few minutes after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles announced that it unanimously recommended that Daniel Perry be pardoned and have his firerams rights restored. Perry has been held in state prison on a 25-yea
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man pleaded guilty Friday to a house fire that killed five members of a Senegalese family in 2020 in a case of misplaced revenge caused by mistakenly tracking his stolen iPhone to the home. Kevin Bui pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder. A plea deal reached between the defendant and prosecutors proposes a sentence of up to 60 years in prison -- 30 years for each count. The maximum penalty for each count of second-degree murder is 48 years and a $1 million