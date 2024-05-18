Giant flag unfurled

The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Courtesy Sam TeuschThe father of a 10-year-old boy who died by suicide after relentless bullying by classmates says he and his wife are themselves now being bullied by perfect strangers who say they failed as parents.Sam Teusch, whose son Sammy took his own life on May 5, told The Daily Beast that he’s still trying to process what happened.“Right now, I’m fine,” an emotional Teusch said on Friday. “Ten seconds from now, I might not be. It’s just