Giant inflatable duck takes flight amid strong winds in Vietnam
A strange sight in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam as a giant inflatable duck became detached during stormy winds – the balloon took an unexpected flight.
RIVERWOODS, Ill. (AP) — The ground had seemed to undulate at night, alive with bugs. Crawling cicada nymphs, striving to get higher after 17 years underground, marched en masse toward and up trees, pausing to shed their skin and emerge as adults. And then the fun began.
The nest was completely destroyed, wildlife officials said.
Caretakers at the Ayutthaya Elephant Palace and Royal Kraal only planned on Chamchuri giving birth to one calf one June 7. Then another calf emerged.
Millions of Canadians will soon face an intense heatwave. Early next week temperature could spike to record highs across eastern portions of the country as a heat dome settles in. Anthony Farnell is tracking the weather pattern.
Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...
CALGARY — Resumption of normal water service in Calgary could be delayed by an extra three to five weeks.
A Kenyan farmer has caught the eye of climate change deniers worldwide. But what is driving him?
A B.C. coal mining company in northeastern B.C. has been fined more than $45,000 for repeated violations of the province's environmental protection rules, including the failure to monitor mine waste into fish-bearing water and failure to limit particulate being put into the air.Conuma Resources Limited is a metallurgical coal mining company operating in the Tumbler Ridge area in northeastern B.C., roughly 660 kilometres directly northeast of Vancouver.It mines coal from to produce carbon used in
A solar storm hit Mars after the sun unleashed a massive flare in May. Orbiters and the Curiosity rover witnessed the storm’s impact firsthand, including auroras.
“EVs are designed to operate safe in the rain but they are not designed to be boats”
Unsettled conditions are expected to impact both British Columbia and the Prairies. Residents should prepare for a mix of weather, including heavy rain, gusty winds, and potentially large hail. The Weather Network meteorologist Rhythm Reet has the details.
A growing number of California dairy farms are reducing their climate impact with methane digesters that capture the heat-trapping gas so it can be used as biofuel. But farming communities worry about the impact on air quality. (AP Video/Terry Chea)
It “has the potential to affect the entire winegrape industry.”
The jacarandas are blooming in all their glory. These maps show where you can find high concentrations of the love-it-or-hate-it tree.
A dog in Connecticut faced a risky mountaintop rescue after being bitten by a venomous copperhead snake.
Poor internet connection? Access a low-bandwidth, accessible version of this story on CBC Lite.The wildfire threatening Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., is now less than a kilometre away from the community.In an update at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, N.W.T. Fire said there is a high probability of structure loss in the community overnight.The fire has not yet reached the airport road, but that could happen overnight, according to fire information officer Mike Westwick.The fire, which was about five hectares earl
There is a 65% chance that La Niña conditions will develop between July and September. The climate pattern is associated with dry weather in Southern California.
Aerial footage of humpback whales shows how efficiently they can twist and turn their huge bodies.
A group from the Philippines has been travelling around Prince Edward Island this week, trying to learn all they can from the P.E.I. potato industry. The delegation includes members of the United Potato Producers of Benguet Mountain Province Incorporated (UPPBMI), as well as Cheryl Cabellero with the Philippines' Department of Agriculture.Cabellero said the trip has a couple of goals: to give Filipino farmers an "immersion" with their counterparts on P.E.I., and to explore policies to support th
Nova Scotia is the largest exporter of seafood in Canada and the fund sets out to invest $6.5 million over the next three years