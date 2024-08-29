Giant Jeremy Allen White billboard sparks planning row

A giant Calvin Klein billboard featuring the actor Jeremy Allen White has sparked a planning row in London after locals complained that it was “blighting” the area.

The 20 by 8-metre flood-lit hoarding stretches across the front of four properties in Hackney, in north-east London, and shrouds three storeys of terraces in darkness.

The local council has branded the billboard, which shows the American actor lying down in a sleeveless denim jacket, “unlawful” but has been unable to force the owner of the buildings to remove it.

A Hackney Council spokesman said: “The council investigated this matter in autumn 2020 and concluded that the advertisement was unlawful. A ‘removal notice’ was issued in October of the same year, but an appeal was made against the notice to the Magistrates’ Court. We will follow the process through and take appropriate action in due course.

“In Hackney, we have seen previous cases of advert installed illegally, with owners failing to remove them despite enforcement attempts, showing not just the greed of some landlords but also the challenges councils face preventing this kind of advertising.”

Reports suggest that landlords and building owners can use income from the advertising to challenge planning enforcement notices in the courts.

In November 2019, Hackney Council enforced the removal of a wraparound billboard on a corner building located on the same road.

Jeremy Allen White stars in the FX-Hulu TV series The Bear - CHUCK HODES/FX-HULU

One local said Mr Allen was “a great actor but these adverts are a blight on the area.”

He added: “Think of the poor people who live in the flats behind them. They won’t be getting the money but have to live in a dark home.”

The advertising space on Kingsland Road, a busy high street, was first approved in June 2012, planning documents indicate.

It is sold to companies by blowUPmedia, a firm which manages billboards across Britain.

The company’s website claims that the hoarding is viewed by 27,897 people every day and that it has previously been used by Puma, Asahi beer and Inch’s cider.

Hackney Council planning documents show permission was initially granted for a period of five years, ending in 2017.

The advertisement has remained in place since then despite no further applications to extend the permission having been made.

BlowUPmedia, Calvin Klein, Puma, Asahi and Inch’s were approached for comment.