New giant kelp exhibit on display at UCSD's Geisel Library
ABC 10News anchor Lindsey Peña spoke to the curator of the new "Ebb & Flow" exhibit at UCSD's Geisel Library to learn more about giant kelp's impact on the environment in La Jolla.
ABC 10News anchor Lindsey Peña spoke to the curator of the new "Ebb & Flow" exhibit at UCSD's Geisel Library to learn more about giant kelp's impact on the environment in La Jolla.
Former President Donald Trump on Monday lost an experienced defense attorney from his legal roster. Joe Tacopina told ABC News, "I withdrew on all matters." Tacopina accompanied Trump when the former president pleaded not guilty in New York last April to charges that he falsified business records stemming from his hush payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.
Dr. Restak, author and neurologist, shares the precise age at which he'd stop drinking.
"Would you still vote for him if your daughter was in this picture?" one social media user asked.
I live in the storybook-like town in Canada where they film hundreds of Hallmark movies. But as a local, my days aren't filled with meet-cutes.
Toronto police said Monday they've charged a 37-year-old man after video surfaced on social media of a security guard putting their knee on someone's head following a Toronto Maple Leafs game Saturday.The video shows a security guard at Scotiabank Arena apprehending a man and kneeing them in the face as they restrain him, before holding his head down on the floor in a puddle of what appears to be blood. Another person is seen working to restrain the man.The video doesn't show what led up to the
The late Queen was “as angry as I’d ever seen her” after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced she had given her blessing to name their daughter Lilibet, a senior palace source has said.
Princess Anne's touching gesture as her nephew Prince Harry arrived to say his final goodbye to the Queen
The Princess Royal had warned Coronation organisers that a feather, which made global headlines on the day after obscuring Prince Harry’s face, was “quite a decent-sized hat” but was told to wear it anyway.
The Dallas Cowboys struggled mightily in the first half of their wild card game against Green Bay. Here are the best reactions.
Former Palm Beach Police Department officer Bethany Guerriero is facing a lawsuit for pulling a gun on a man who called police for help.
"Ahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha," former MSNBC anchor Mehdi Hasan responded to Trump-endorsed Rep. Derrick Van Orden's comment.
Xi Jinping's is purging Chinese officers who seem either unwilling or too corrupt to effectively fight a war, analysts told Business Insider.
A major armed conflict between NATO and Russia is imminent if a secret document from the German Armed Forces is to be believed, with Russia invading NATO’s Baltic states as early as July.
The ultra-conservative Florida congressman was asked about the former first lady's 2024 presidential chances by Fox News' Maria Bartiromo.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans are moving on in the NFL playoffs. Here's who they could play and what to know about the playoff bracket.
The married father-of-two decided to have sex with the woman in a ‘moment of madness’, a court has been told.
Alec Musser, the actor best known for playing Del Henry on All My Children, has died. He was 50. Musser passed away Friday night at his home in Del Mar, Calif., his family confirmed to TMZ. No cause of death was reported. Musser made his debut on the ABC soap in 2005 after winning SOAPnet’s …
Conservative lawyer George Conway says that if former Donald Trump starts losing caucuses and primaries ahead of the 2024 presidential election, he will take everyone down with him and won’t support anyone who beats him.
Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian A-50 plane over the Azov Sea and damaged an IL-22M11 airborne command post on the evening of Jan. 14, Suspilne reported, referencing sources in the Defense Forces.
About $2.3 billion in federal carbon-tax rebates will be paid out to roughly 12 million Canadians today, even though many of them may not realize it.The quarterly payments go out to every tax-filing adult household in the eight provinces where the federal carbon tax applies: Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.The Canada Revenue Agency says 81 per cent of those folks will get their money via direct deposit, whil