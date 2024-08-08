Giant pandas go on display at San Diego Zoo: Gov. Newsom says 'It’s panda-mania'

A pair of giant pandas that arrived in San Diego from China a little more than a month ago have finally debuted and are now on display for the public at San Diego Zoo.

Yun Chuan (yoon chu-an) and Xin Bao (sing bao), who are the first pandas to enter the United States in 21 years, as per San Diego Zoo, and their new home Panda Ridge, was unveiled to the public in a grand ceremony Thursday that also had California Governor Gavin Newsom in attendance.

"There's nothing I enjoy more than watching the press report on pandas, the Penn Domain. That's right, Bob, it's panda-mania here in San Diego," Newsom said addressing the crowd.

He added the arrival of the giant pandas "was something much deeper, much richer than just the two beautiful pandas we celebrate."

"It is about understanding," Newsom said. "It's about celebrating our common humanity. It is about celebrating the things that bind us together."

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said he was very glad to have the pandas here.

"To Yun Chuan and Xin Bao our newest furriest cutest San Diego. We are so glad to have them here. I cannot wait for San Diego to see these two magnificent creatures," Gloria said.

A mural specially designed for this occasion by world-renowned artist, activist and OBEY clothing founder Shepard Fairey was also unveiled and put on display during the event.

Since their arrival in late June, Yun Chuan and Xin Bao have been acclimating to their home in the newly reimagined Panda Ridge, an "innovative space is four times larger than the San Diego Zoo’s previous panda habitat." The new enclosure is inspired by "famous geological formations in China, emulating mountains, canyons, and cliffs," and the pandas' native habitats in China's Sichuan, Gansu and Shaanxi provinces San Diego Zoo said, adding that it features "new shade trees for climbing, a diverse array of plants, and rolling hillsides that allow Yun Chuan and Xin Bao to navigate and explore vertically."

Get to know Xin Bao and Yun Chuan

Xin Bao (pronounced sin bao) is a 4-year-old female, and the zoo describes her as active, alert and witty, adding that she is superb climber. Xin Bao's name means “new treasure of prosperity and abundance,” according to the San Diego Zoo.

The zoo said guests may be able to spot Xin Bao pretty easily due to her large, round face and big ears that give her a unique look.

Female giant panda Xin Bao (“sing bao”) sits perched in a tree.

Yun Chuan (pronounced yoon chu-ahn), who is almost five years old, has familial ties to the San Diego Zoo. His maternal grandmother, Bai Yun, as well as his grandfather, Gao Gao, both stayed at the San Diego Zoo in the early 2000s. His mother, Zhen Zhen, was born at the zoo in 2007.

Yun Chuan name means "cloud" and "big river," alluding to the place in China he's from − Sichuan, according to the San Diego Zoo. Altogether, his name means “big river of cloud,” a reminder of the “flowing clouds that often shroud the forests where giant pandas live in the mountains of southwestern China,” the zoo said.

He can be easily identified by his long, pointy nose, the zoo said.

Yun Chuan takes a bite. He can be easily identified by his long, pointy nose, the zoo said.

How to see pandas at San Diego Zoo

San Diego is offering three ways for guests to experience giant pandas:

Giant Panda Timed Tickets : Visitors can get a complimentary timed ticket when they arrive at the zoo by scanning the ticket QR code located on signs posted throughout the zoo. The QR code will direct them to a page where they can select an available time and head to the Panda Ridge at the designated time.

Standby Line : The other option is to join the standby line outside the panda enclosure any time from 9:30 a.m. until giant pandas are off habitat or the zoo closes, whichever occurs earlier, the zoo says.

Early Morning with Pandas Walking Tour: The zoo is also offering special tours with the pandas during which visitors will get exclusive viewings of the pandas. However, this 60-minute tour requires reservations and is not included with admission. It has an additional cost. Reservations for the tour can be made in advance either online or by calling the zoo at (619) 718-3000.

How many pandas are coming to US zoos?

Yun Chuan and Xin Bao are not the only giant pandas who will be coming to the U.S.

In May, the Smithsonian National Zoo said it will get one male and one female panda from China sometime before the end of 2024. The 2-year-old male, Bao Li, is the grandson of Tian Tian and Mei Xiang, the two pandas who left the National Zoo to return to China in November. The female, Qing Bao, is also 2 years old.

San Francisco zoogoers also celebrated in April, when the city's zoo said it will get two more pandas from China sometime in 2025.

