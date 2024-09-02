Giant python caught swallowing even bigger snake alive in world first

Vishwam Sankaran
·2 min read
Giant python caught swallowing even bigger snake alive in world first

Scientists in Bangladesh have documented a 10-foot-long Burmese python swallowing alive a reticulated python, an unprecedented encounter involving two of the world’s largest snake species.

Wildlife researchers at the Akiz Wildlife Farm in Chittagong spotted the Burmese python coiling tightly around the other snake and swallowing it up from its tail.

It took the python about two hours to devour its prey completely, according to a report published in the journal Reptiles and Amphibians recently.

The incident took place in October 2020.

The reticulated python sought to defend itself by constricting the Burmese python but loosened its grip after it was subjugated, scientists said.

Burmese python eating larger reticulated python on Bangladesh wildlife farm (Adnan Azad/Reptiles & Amphibians)
Burmese python eating larger reticulated python on Bangladesh wildlife farm (Adnan Azad/Reptiles & Amphibians)

Scientists are perplexed by the behaviour as the wildlife farm had better food options available for both snakes.

They suspect a territorial dispute may have led to one python eating the other.

The Burmese python and the reticulated python are the only types of python found in Bangladesh and they are both on the United Nation’s Red List of threatened species.

The Burmese python grows up to 16 feet long and is found across Bangladesh. The reticulated python, the world’s longest, can grow up to 22 feet and is found in the eastern regions of Sylhet and Chittagong.

The border region in Chittagong between India and Myanmar is a biodiversity hotspot that is home to many species, including the two pythons.

This area is also home to lizards, rodents, monkeys, small carnivores, deer, and wild boar, all of which are potential prey for the snakes.

French zoo workers hold a reticulated python (AFP via Getty)
French zoo workers hold a reticulated python (AFP via Getty)

Both pythons, native to South Asia and Southeast Asia, are found mostly in forest regions and occasionally in gardens and farms.

Scientists counted the chickens living on the Akiz Wildlife Farm and found that none had been eaten by either snake.

Young Burmese pythons seen at an enclosure in Alipore Zoological Garden, Kolkata (AFP via Getty Images)
Young Burmese pythons seen at an enclosure in Alipore Zoological Garden, Kolkata (AFP via Getty Images)

Based on these observations, scientists suspect that the rare incident was likely sparked by a fight for territory.

“To the best of our knowledge, this observation represents the first documented predation of M reticulatus by P bivittatus,” they said.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Giant python found hiding in a home kitchen

    An 8-foot python was discovered in the kitchen of a Bangkok home on August 26. The huge reptile was rescued by volunteers as neighbors watched in terror. No one was injured and the snake will eventually be released.

  • A celebrity 'Russian spy' whale spotted with harness found dead in Norwegian waters

    HELSINKI (AP) — A white beluga whale named “Hvaldimir,” first spotted in Norway not far from Russian waters with a harness that ignited rumors he may be a Moscow spy, has been found dead.

  • A rare pygmy sperm whale washes up on Newfoundland's shore and leaves its inky mark

    This pygmy sperm whale washed ashore on the Avalon Peninsula, says Julie Huntington, offering scientists a glimpse into the life of the rarely seen creature. (Submitted by Julie Huntington/Lukas Ward)A dead pygmy sperm whale washed up on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula last week, and one conservationist says the creature was still able to mount a type of inky defence.According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the species is usually located in temperate and tropical se

  • Something’s Poisoning America’s Farms. Scientists Fear ‘Forever’ Chemicals.

    For decades, farmers across America have been encouraged by the federal government to spread municipal sewage on millions of acres of farmland as fertilizer. It was rich in nutrients, and it helped keep the sludge out of landfills. But a growing body of research shows that this black sludge, made from the sewage that flows from homes and factories, can contain heavy concentrations of chemicals thought to increase the risk of certain types of cancer and to cause birth defects and developmental de

  • Boaters encounter orca hunting party and scene is 'bananas'

    Those on an exploratory cruise to San Miguel Island off Ventura on Wednesday were massively rewarded with the discovery of 15 orcas attacking and feasting on a large elephant seal. As if that weren’t enough, afterward the sleek and powerful mammals became playful and…

  • 33,000 mussels were carefully moved by hand from site of Montreal's new Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge

    Teams of biologists have relocated more than 33,000 freshwater mussels from the construction site of the new Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge, which will connect Montreal's West Island to Vaudreuil-Dorion.A relocation operation of this scale is unprecedented for a Quebec construction site.Construction of the bridge began in late 2023, north of the current bridge. But before that work started, biologists were cataloguing the mussel population in the area.Studies conducted in 2019 and 2020 confirmed the pre

  • September Outlook: Summer isn’t done with Canada just yet

    The unofficial start of fall may begin on a warmer-than-normal note for much of Canada

  • 20 Countries with the Highest Resource Consumption in the World

    In this piece, we will look at 20 Countries with the Highest Resource Consumption in the World. You can skip our detailed discussion on the issue of scarcity of global resources, and go directly to 5 Countries with the Highest Resource Consumption in the World. As we look at the world population reaching 10 billion […]

  • 'I thought it was a piece of plastic': Rare blue frog spotted by hiker near Oxford

    A Nova Scotian foraging for mushrooms this month inadvertently stumbled across something much more rare — a blue frog. Jacinthe Belliveau was hiking close to her home in River Philip, near the town of Oxford in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County, when she noticed the unusual sight."All of a sudden I saw something that was blue and I thought it was a piece of plastic," she said in an interview with CBC Radio's Information Morning Nova Scotia on Tuesday. "As I approached, it got closer and closer … s

  • 6 Most Expensive Car Repairs for Hybrids and EVs

    Hybrid cars and electric vehicles, otherwise known as EVs, are meant to help you shave down your gas budget and reduce fossil fuel's impact on the climate. Consumer Reports suggested EVs cost less to...

  • Storm tracker: National Hurricane Center tracking 3 tropical disturbances in Atlantic

    The National Hurricane Center said in an advisory Saturday morning it is tracking three tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean.

  • Hurricane remnants can bring dangerous weather deep into Canada

    Tropical systems aren’t just a hazard along the coast

  • New Revelstoke, B.C., bylaws threaten backyard honeybee hives

    Beekeepers in Revelstoke, B.C., are concerned they may feel the sting of the law, after the city in southeast B.C. introduced a draft update to its bylaws. The city, about 155 kilometres east of Kamloops, released a 265-page draft update to its zoning bylaws this spring and it includes a section on beekeeping — something that wasn't covered in the past. Ron Glaves, who owns BeeKind Honey Bees, says the way the rules are written shows a lack of understanding from the city towards bees."They're in

  • China’s Troubled Solar Sector May Be Nearing a Turning Point

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s solar manufacturers have just been through a bloodbath of an earnings season, but there are tentative signs the massive glut that’s plaguing the industry could be starting to ease. Most Read from BloombergA Guide to Urban Swimming in Europe, Beyond the SeineDense Cities With Low Emissions Suffer Most From Air Pollution, Study FindsIntergenerational Housing Could Help Older Adults Combat LonelinessTurkey Plans Istanbul Taxi Surge to Tackle ComplaintsLongi Green Energy Techn

  • NASA finds mysterious force that lofts Earth's atmosphere into space

    This ambipolar electric field is as fundamental to Earth as gravity and the magnetic field, and is the source of the flow of atmospheric ions into space known as the polar wind.

  • How do you get a grumpy 4-ton elephant to a new home 120 miles away? Call the elephant movers

    When it comes to the niche business of moving elephants, Dr. Amir Khalil and his team might be the best. The Egyptian veterinarian's résumé includes possibly the most famous elephant relocation on the planet. In 2020, Khalil's team saved Kaavan, an Asian elephant, from years of loneliness at a Pakistan zoo and flew him to a better life with other elephants at a sanctuary in Cambodia.

  • Minor earthquake rattles several parts of Quebec, including Montreal

    Some residents in several parts of Quebec were jolted awake early Sunday morning by a minor earthquake.Earthquakes Canada says the 4.6 magnitude quake, at a depth of 18 kilometres, happened around 5:45 a.m. The epicentre was located about 20 kilometres northwest of Drummondville and 40 kilometres south of Trois-Rivières."It was widely felt in the region, and we got some reports all the way down in Ottawa and Quebec City as well," said Mareike Adams, seismologist with Natural Resources Canada. Tr

  • Harris and Trump offer starkly different visions on climate change and energy

    WASHINGTON (AP) — As the Earth sizzled through a summer with four of the hottest days ever measured, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have starkly different visions on how to address a changing climate while ensuring a reliable energy supply. But neither has provided many details on how they would get there.

  • Three areas in Atlantic being monitored for potential tropical development

    The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is keeping its eyes on a few disturbances for potential tropical development, but it’s the one swirling a few hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles in the Atlantic that is the primary focus for forecasters.

  • NHC watching 2 disturbances, including in Gulf of Mexico

    NHC watching 2 disturbances, including in Gulf of Mexico