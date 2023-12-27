Giant Shakira statue celebrates singer for ‘hips that do not lie’

The bronze figure depicts the artist in a dance pose from her hit 2005 music video “Hips Don’t Lie” - DPA

A giant statue of Shakira, celebrating the singer for “hips that do not lie”, has been unveiled in her hometown of Barranquilla in Colombia.

A 21ft 3in bronze figure depicts the artist in a dance pose from her hit 2005 music video “Hips Don’t Lie”.

The Grammy-award-winning singer shared pictures of the statue, which has a plaque at its foot that reads: “A heart that composes, hips that do not lie, an unmatched talent, a voice that moves masses and bare feet that march for the good of childhood and humanity.”

The 46-year-old said of the dedication: “This is too much for my little heart.”

The statue was made by Yino Márques, sculptor and coordinator of plastic arts at the District School of Art and Popular Traditions, with the help of his students.

Posting pictures of her parents William Mebarak Chadid and Nidia Ripoll Torrado with the towering figure, the singer said: “It makes me happy to share this with my parents and especially my mother on her birthday.”

The artist also posted pictures of her parents with Jaime Pumarejo Heins, the mayor of Barranquilla, when the statue was unveiled on Tuesday.

In 2022, Shakira celebrated reaching one billion Spotify streams of “Hips Don’t Lie”, which also features US rapper Wyclef Jean.

Earlier this year, the Colombian artist was honoured with her own day by streaming giant Spotify, which chose Sept 29 to acknowledge her “enduring legacy”.

At the time, she told Spotify’s For the Record: “When I heard about Shakira Day in Colombia, my initial reaction was total excitement! It put a smile on my face, and I know my parents will be proud to see it.”

The singer, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, triumphed at the Latin Grammy Awards gala in Seville in November, where she was presented with a prize by Sergio Ramos, the former Real Madrid star.