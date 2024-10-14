Giant solar farm plans set for public hearing

A community campaign against the proposals began in 2022 [BBC]

Plans to build a new solar farm are to be considered by the government Planning Inspectorate at a public hearing.

Developer RWE wants to build the Byers Gill Solar Farm on sites between Darlington and Stockton.

Residents argue it will devastate communities, dominate the landscape and diminish farmland.

RWE said it had listened to the concerns of local people and resultantly made changes to the proposals.

The six areas outlined for the solar panels are Brafferton, Hauxley Farm, Byers Gill Wood, Great Stainton, and two near Bishopton.

RWE say the project will have a lifespan of 40 years, after which the land will be returned to its former state.

Meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday will see government officials look at issues including traffic, flood risk and visual impact.

Residents, local councils and environmental groups will also be present.

Bishopton resident Norman Mullaney said people fear becoming "prisoners" in the village if the solar farm is approved.

"There is a large amount of anxiety and anguish about the impact of the poorly-located solar farm," he said.

“The size of the development is a major concern."

Michael Baker, project manager for Byers Gill Solar, said: "We have made changes by reducing panel areas, increasing planting to screen the solar panels, and recently removing proposals for the cable route to use the High Street running through Bishopton village.

"If we receive development consent, Byers Gill will make a significant contribution to the UK’s national need to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050."

