Gibraltar deal with EU will not ‘diminish’ UK sovereignty, Cameron insists

Lord Cameron has insisted any post-Brexit deal between Britain and the European Union regarding Gibraltar would not “diminish in any way” the UK’s sovereignty over the Rock.

The Foreign Secretary was asked during an appearance in front of the European Scrutiny Committee on Monday afternoon if he understood “the meaning of UK sovereignty in relation to Gibraltar” amid fears a border deal could erode sovereignty.

He replied: “I think I understand the meaning of sovereignty which is Gibraltar is a sovereign UK territory and that shouldn’t and won’t change and in our negotiations there are three things that are absolutely paramount.

“One is the sovereignty of Gibraltar, the second is the operation of the defence facility and the third is trying to achieve a deal which is good for the people of Gibraltar and crucially backed by the government of Gibraltar.

“So those are our aims but we don’t want to see anything that diminishes in any way UK sovereignty over Gibraltar.”

Discussions have been ongoing between the EU and Britain for months over the management of Gibraltar’s border with Spain now Brexit has been finalised. The aim of the deal would be to make the journey between Gibraltar and Spain smoother and to reduce checks.

It is believed a deal is close, but MPs on the committee expressed concern earlier this month when David Rutley, the Foreign Office minister, appeared before them and admitted that European judges would be able to rule on disputes involving Gibraltar under the Brexit deal.

I am not going to give up British sovereignty anywhere, insists Lord Cameron

Lord Cameron has insisted that he will not give up sovereignty in any of Britain’s overseas territories.

“Just to be absolutely clear, we are not going to sign a deal that gives up British sovereignty,” he said. “We’re not going to sign a deal that in any way puts in danger the vital defence assets.

“Of course, with the responsibility I have for the other overseas territories I look very closely at all of these things and think, ‘Does it have a read across or a disadvantage anywhere else?’.

“I feel passionately about these things. I’m the first Foreign Secretary to visit the Falkland Islands since about 1996 so I’ve proved with my own shoe leather that I care about this stuff, I really do and I don’t want to do anything that would in any way endanger other overseas territories, vital as they are.”

04:13 PM BST

EU border guards could bar Brits from Gibraltar, Lord Cameron admits

Lord Cameron has admitted European Union border guards would have the power to bar British citizens from Gibraltar under a new post-Brexit treaty, reports Chief Political Correspondent Nick Gutteridge.



The Foreign Secretary told MPs that officials from Frontex, the EU’s border agency, would be posted at the Rock’s airport and could turn visitors away.



He made the remarks when pressed by David Jones, the vice-chairman of the European Research Group, during a hearing in the Commons.



“In future there would be two sets of checks – one by Gibraltar, one by Schengen – and if there was a Schengen alert that could be the circumstance,” Lord Cameron said.



He denied that the proposed deal, which would eliminate border controls between Spain and Gibraltar, would be a “sell out” and undermine British sovereignty.

04:02 PM BST

Shapps challenges Labour to match 2.5 per cent defence spending pledge

Grant Shapps has challenged Labour to match the Conservatives Party’s pledge to spend 2.5 per cent of GDP on defence by 2030.

“I do have to come back to this very fundamental point to the opposition front bench, that you can’t just wish yourself to security, you have to spend the 2.5 per cent and you have to set out the trajectory to get there, and that’s exactly what we’ve done on this side of the House,” the defence secretary told the Commons.

Steve McCabe, Labour’s shadow veterans minister, had asked: “We’re warned by the secretary of state that we’re in a pre-war world, yet we don’t have sufficient training and resources to undertake high intensity war fighting, and we don’t have the equipment and stockpiles for our forces to survive a prolonged campaign.

“It’s been 14 years, when will this be put right?”

Sir Keir Starmer has said he wants Britain to “get to 2.5 per cent as soon as resources allow” but has not committed to doing so by 2030.

03:47 PM BST

Lord Cameron insists the UK is not ‘selling out’ on Gibraltar deal

Lord Cameron said the UK was not planning to give anything away to Spain or the EU as part of the negotiations to deliver a smoother border in Gibraltar.

Responding to concerns expressed by MPs on the European Scrutiny Committee about potential concessions, the Foreign Secretary said: “There is nothing fluid about me. I want to make that clear. And the only thing that we want that is fluid here is Gibraltar’s wish to have a fluid border with Spain.

“There is nothing fluid about giving way or trading in or selling out or anything else. That is just not what this is about.”

The Tory peer said an outline framework for a smoother border had been in place since New Year’s Eve 2020 and ongoing negotiations are about finalising the deal.

03:35 PM BST

Gibraltar border deal could improve UK-Spain relations, says Lord Cameron

Lord Cameron said if a deal can be agreed between the UK and the EU to make the Gibraltar border smoother it could lead to an improvement in relations between Britain and Spain.

The Foreign Secretary told the European Scrutiny Committee: “If we can get this agreed, the relationship between Spain and Britain over this issue might get a bit better which wouldn’t be a bad thing.”

03:24 PM BST

Foreign Secretary ‘hopeful’ of Gibraltar deal with EU

Lord Cameron said there are “very clear lines that we can’t cross” when it comes to negotiating a Gibraltar-related post-Brexit deal between the UK and the EU and “if a deal isn’t possible then we won’t agree a deal”.

The deal being sought is aimed at making the journey between Gibraltar and Spain smoother and to reduce checks. Lord Cameron said the Gibraltarian government was seeking a “frictionless border”.

The Foreign Secretary told the European Scrutiny Committee: “But we are hopeful. We think there has been some good movement in the last few rounds of talks but we are very clear, if a deal isn’t right we won’t sign it.”

Lord Cameron said that any border deal would have to ensure that “every inch” of Gibraltar remains British.

03:12 PM BST

03:04 PM BST

Lord Cameron grilled over Gibraltar deal with EU

Lord Cameron is now answering questions in front of the European Scrutiny Committee.

Sir William Cash, the Tory chairman of the committee, told the Foreign Secretary that many voters are concerned over whether a potential border deal between the EU and the UK regarding Gibraltar “is safe and secure”.

Discussions have been ongoing between the EU and Britain for months over the management of Gibraltar’s border with Spain now Brexit has been finalised.

It is believed a deal is close, but MPs on the committee expressed concern earlier this month when David Rutley, the Foreign Office minister, appeared before them and admitted that European judges would be able to rule on disputes involving Gibraltar under the Brexit deal.

02:43 PM BST

NHS and government led ‘chilling’ cover-up of infected blood scandal, inquiry finds

The NHS and the Government took part in a “chilling” cover-up of the infected blood scandal that has claimed more than 3,000 lives, a public inquiry has concluded.

Sir Brian Langstaff, who chaired the five-year inquiry into the NHS’s worst treatment disaster, said doctors, civil servants and ministers had “closed ranks” to hide the truth for decades.

He said the “horrifying” scandal could and should have been avoided, but a “catalogue of failures” led to “calamity”.

You can read the full story here.

02:01 PM BST

Coming up: Lord Cameron faces Brexit grilling by MPs

Lord Cameron will be appearing in front of the European Scrutiny Committee later this afternoon to answer questions about the UK’s post-Brexit relationship with the EU.

The Foreign Secretary is scheduled to appear from 3pm.

01:25 PM BST

Senior MP urges Tories to avoid ‘years going around in ideological circles’

If the Tories lose the general election and then lurch to the Right it will simply consign the Conservative Party to a longer spell in opposition, a senior MP has warned.

Sir Bob Neill, the Tory chairman of the Justice Select Committee, insisted the outcome of the election is not yet done and dusted but he issued a warning in the event the Conservatives do sink to defeat.

He told Times Radio: “If it [the Conservative Party] lurched to the Right, we would end up being in opposition for longer. It’s as simple as that.

“You’ve only got to look at history. We did the same thing after 1997 and we wasted years going around in ideological circles before actually reality dawned and Michael Howard steadied the ship and David Cameron came through and we became electable again.

“We managed to toxify ourselves and it took a long time to detoxify ourselves. I think common sense would say don’t do that again because Keir Starmer, a perfectly reasonable guy on a personal level, is not Tony Blair.

“A Labour government, if it were to come in, will be eminently beatable by a sensible, refreshed, centrist, pragmatic Conservative Party.”

01:14 PM BST

Lurch to the Right would be ‘disaster’ for Tories, warns senior MP

A senior Tory MP has warned the Conservative Party against a lurch to the Right if it loses the next general election.

Sir Bob Neill, the chairman of the Justice Select Committee who is standing down as an MP at the election, told Times Radio: “Centre and right are both of equal importance as far as I am concerned.

“It will be a tragedy, a disaster for both the party and the country if we were tempted to forget about the centre part of the equation and move too far to the right.”

Sir Bob said his message to Rishi Sunak was that “you can’t please everybody within a fractious party”.

“Don’t feel the need to please everyone because there are some people who will never be reconciled and will never be willing to help you, whatever they might say,” he said.

“And so stick to your guns, do the right thing by the country rather than trying to keep everybody happy.”

"We managed to toxify ourselves. It took a long time to detoxify ourselves. Common sense would say, don't do that again."



Sir Bob Neill says it would be "a disaster" for the Conservative Party to lurch to the right.



12:58 PM BST

Noel Gallagher: ‘Time for a change’ at next election

Noel Gallagher said he believed it was “time for a change” at the next general election.

The musician told Times Radio today: “Look, it’s time for a change. You know, everybody can feel it. You know, the country has gone to the dogs after Brexit, whether you like it or not, everybody was lied to. It’s not been great.

“Can the Labour Party turn it around? I guess the needle swings to the Left for a while and then, you know, things, they rarely change that drastically, you know.

“But it’s time for a change, if only for the mood of the country.”

12:41 PM BST

Noel Gallagher: Starmer has an ‘open goal’ at next general election

Noel Gallagher said Sir Keir Starmer has got an “open goal” at the next general election.

The Oasis star, who famously backed Sir Tony Blair ahead of the 1997 contest, told Times Radio: “I’d still vote for Tony Blair in the morning if he was back in the game.

“Do I have a view on Keir Starmer? He’s got an open goal with this Tory government. If he can’t score it, I mean, you know, it’d be worse than [Liverpool striker Darwin] Nunez.”

12:24 PM BST

Downing Street: Ofcom is fit for purpose

No 10 said Ofcom is fit for purpose as it responded to the watchdog’s investigation into a GB News programme with Rishi Sunak (see the post below at 11.37).

Asked if Mr Sunak believed Ofcom was fit for purpose, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters: “Yes, of course.”

The spokesman said Mr Sunak regularly undertook interviews in a range of formats, across a range of broadcasters and he would continue to do so.

12:10 PM BST

No 10 ‘monitoring the situation’ after Iranian president’s death

Downing Street said it was “monitoring the situation” after Ebrahim Raisi, the Iranian president, died in a helicopter crash in north west Iran.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the Government will respond to the incident “in due course”.

11:37 AM BST

GB News blasts Ofcom after it finds Sunak show broke impartiality rules

Ofcom has announced a GB News programme with Rishi Sunak broke broadcasting due impartiality rules.

The watchdog conducted an investigation into the programme called “People’s Forum: The Prime Minister”, which saw Mr Sunak answer questions with a studio audience.

Ofcom said it had received 547 complaints about the show. It concluded that Mr Sunak had a “mostly uncontested platform to promote the policies and performance of his Government”.

Ofcom said: “Given this represents a serious and repeated breach of these rules, we are now starting the process for consideration of a statutory sanction against GB News.”

GB News rejected the watchdog’s conclusion and said “we maintain that the programme was in line with the Broadcasting Code”.

It said: “Ofcom’s finding against GB News today is an alarming development in its attempt to silence us by standing in the way of a forum that allows the public to question politicians directly.

“The regulator’s threat to punish a news organisation with sanctions for enabling people to challenge their own prime minister strikes at the heart of democracy at a time when it could not be more vital.”

11:20 AM BST

Poll: Almost three quarters believe general election is ‘time for change’

Almost three quarters of voters believe it is “time for a change” at the next general election, according to a new Ipsos poll.

Some 73 per cent of respondents to a poll conducted between May 8-14 agreed with the statement that “it is time for a change at the next election”.

Just 18 per cent agreed with the statement that “the next election is not time for a change”.

Meanwhile, 78 per cent of people said they thought the current Government “has done a poor job” while 13 per cent said it “has done a good job”.

11:13 AM BST

Labour poll lead over Tories falls four points

Labour’s poll lead over the Tories has fallen from 25 points to 21, according to a new Ipsos survey.

The latest political monitor poll,conducted between May 8-14, put Labour on 41 per cent and the Conservative Party on 20 per cent.

Labour was down by three points and the Tories were up by one point when compared to the company’s previous political monitor survey, conducted between April 3-15.

Both the Liberal Democrats and the Greens were up by two points each, tied on 11 per cent.

Reform UK was down by four points to nine per cent.

🚨New from @IpsosUK: Labour lead at 21 🚨



Labour 41% (-3 from April)

Conservative 20% (+1)

Lib Dems 11% (+2)

Greens 11% (+2)

Reform 9% (-4)

Others 8% (+2)



N=1,008. fieldwork 8-14 May



10:27 AM BST

Brexit border checks cost taxpayers at least £4.7bn

Delays to post-Brexit border controls have needlessly pushed up costs for taxpayers, the public spending watchdog has warned.

The cost of implementing border checks and improving performance has, according to the Government’s own estimates, already come to £4.7bn, the National Audit Office said.

This is despite the fact that the Government is yet to set out when it plans to have a full regime in place, it noted.

You can read the full story here.

10:06 AM BST

Tories criticise Labour frontbenchers over ‘forgotten’ pledges

The Tories claimed Sir Keir Starmer’s policy pledges “change so quickly his own team don’t even bother to remember what they are”.

Sarah Jones, a shadow industry minister, today got one of the party’s six pledges wrong after Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, yesterday forgot one of them.

Richard Holden, the chairman of the Conservative Party, said: “A second member of Sir Keir Starmer’s top team has forgotten his latest batch of ‘pledges’. They change so quickly his own team don’t even bother to remember what they are.

“It’s clear Labour have no plan to deliver for the British people other than the same old Labour plans of unfunded spending and higher taxes. Their £38.5 billion black hole over four years will cost every working family an additional £2,094 in taxes, taking the country back to square one.”

09:46 AM BST

Labour frontbencher gets one of Starmer’s six pledges wrong

A Labour frontbencher got one of Sir Keir Starmer’s six new pledges wrong, a day after Wes Streeting forgot one.

Sarah Jones, the shadow industry minister, said Labour’s goal was to roll out 40,000 more NHS appointments and operations “every day” but the actual goal is every week.

Asked if she could name all six of the pledges after Mr Streeting’s misstep, Ms Jones told TalkTV: “So there’s economic stability, cutting waiting lists, obviously very important, 40,000 new appointments or operations every day.

“We need to set up the Border Security Command, which is going to help us to stop the boats, very, very important.

“Set up Great British Energy, tackle antisocial behaviour and of course, the 6,500, teachers that we want to recruit into our schools.”

09:30 AM BST

Armed forces do not have capability to deal with ‘unforeseen events’, warns ex-defence secretary

A former defence secretary warned the UK’s armed forces currently do not have the capacity or the capability to deal with “unforeseen events”.

Geoff Hoon, who was defence secretary between 1999 and 2005 under the Labour government, said a lack of planes available for D-Day anniversary commemorations highlighted wider problems at the Ministry of Defence.

He told LBC: “What this present problem demonstrates, beyond the emotion which is highly understandable, is simply the lack of capacity, the lack of spare capability in the event of something happening.

“And that is what the MOD is for, it is to deal with unforeseen events. You have to have some spare capacity in order to be able to deal with the challenges that the modern world throws up.”

He added: “My real concern more than anything else is what happens if something occurs and we have to respond? We simply do not have the capacity and the capability to deal with those unforeseen events.”

09:16 AM BST

Ex-defence secretary: Cutbacks to D-Day anniversary parachute jumps ‘shameful’

A former defence secretary said it was “shameful” that the UK could only guarantee one plane would be available for D-Day memorial parachute jumps.

Geoff Hoon, who served in the role from 1999 to 2005 under the Labour government, said it was a “matter of sadness” that commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day “cannot occur in the way intended”.

He told LBC Radio: “It is a very significant problem and it is a matter of great regret.

“I had the privilege of attending the 60th commemoration in 2004, met many of the remarkable men who served this country so well and it is shameful actually that we can’t continue that commemoration in the way that it should have occurred, given that, as you have said, this is the last time perhaps that many of these men, only a handful now left, will be able to participate in remembering their fallen comrades.

“It is a matter of sadness really that this cannot occur in the way intended.”

08:35 AM BST

Foreign Office monitoring Iranian situation ‘very carefully’

The Foreign Office is monitoring the situation “very carefully” after Ebrahim Raisi, the Iranian president, died in a helicopter crash in north west Iran.

Hossein Amirabdollahian, the Iranian foreign minister, and all other passengers also died in the crash.

John Glen, the Paymaster General, told Sky News: “Obviously the news of his apparent death has only broken in the hour and we will be monitoring. The Foreign Office will be monitoring that situation very carefully.”

08:29 AM BST

Rishi Sunak’s wealth is a ‘private matter’

Rishi Sunak’s wealth is a ‘private matter’, a minister insisted this morning.

John Glen, the Paymaster General, was told during an interview on Sky News that Mr Sunak was “richer than the King” after his finances were revealed in the latest edition of the Sunday Times Rich List.

Mr Glen said: “It is for others to comment on that, that is a private matter.

“I have explained that he had a successful career before he entered Parliament and a lot of his wealth isn’t due to him personally.

“But I can say that when I have been working with him in Government, his focus has been on delivering for the most vulnerable in difficult times, even in once-in-a-century events like what happened with Covid.”

08:21 AM BST

‘Judge Sunak on what he delivers for the people of this country’

A minister insisted Rishi Sunak “needs to be judged on what decisions he has made” rather than his wealth after his latest appearance in the Sunday Times Rich List.



John Glen, the Paymaster General, was asked how Mr Sunak could relate to a single mother living in Wigan, given the scale of his wealth.



Mr Glen told Sky News: “I think Rishi Sunak needs to be judged on what decisions he has made as a government minister.



“I was sat with him in the Treasury during Covid where he within a matter of days set up the process for the furlough scheme, for bounce back loans, for additional money for our public services.



“I know Rishi Sunak very well, I interviewed him 10 years ago to be an MP. He had a successful career before he entered Parliament and he met and fell in love with somebody whose father had set up a very successful IT services firm.



“What he needs to be judged on as Prime Minister is what he delivers for the people of this country.”