CCTV footage has shown the moment a dog owner threw her Maltese Shih Tzu off the top of a multi-storey car park in Australia. The dog, named Princess, had to be put down after she was taken to a vet by a passerby who found the animal in the car park of the Westfield Whitford City shopping centre in Perth, western Australia, in April 2022. The passerby assumed the 10-year-old dog, which fell nine metres, had been hit by a car due to the seriousness of its injuries - which included possible internal haemorrhaging, brain injury, and spinal and pelvic trauma.