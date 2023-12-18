Gifting & Hosting Ideas | Morning Blend

Reuters Videos

STORY: Therapy dogs are easing travelers' stress at Berlin airportPassengers can pat and cuddle dogs in the departures hall(Jason Langenauer, Passenger)"I think it is fantastic because I've heard about this program where the dogs are there to reduce flying stress, so yeah it is great to see it. And I think it definitely would work. Who wouldn't love to see a little dog when you are getting a flight?"Dogs and their owners with the Therapy Dog Association visit the airport 12 times per yearThey also visit other institutions such as retirement homes or daycare centers(Kai Swinne, Volunteer// Therapy Dog Association Brandenburg) "Of course, we make sure when we're here at the airport that the dog's working time doesn't exceed one hour. We take a short break after half an hour. We pay attention to the dog's signs and whether it feels well or not. Based on its wellbeing, we carry out our mission."