Gigi and Bella Hadid Do Saints and Sinners at the Met Gala

Gigi and Bella Hadid
frequently coordinate their street style, and so it’s only fitting that they should extend this sartorial bond to the 2018 Met Gala red carpet. Though the models arrived separately to the Metropolitan Museum of Art this evening, it was clear they were every bit as in sync as usual dressed in two takes on this year’s theme. The exhibition celebrates Catholicism and its influence on fashion, and in their own way, the Hadids seemed to be tackling it from two angles: saints and sinners.
Gigi appeared in bedazzled Versace that lent the effect of feathers—or rather, angel’s wings, if you will. The single-shoulder was matched to an extremely high slit that put her legs on full display. Bella, on the other hand, channeled her inner bad girl in a glossy latex corset by Chrome Hearts Official, topped with a sculptural cape. Paired with fingerless gloves and a sky-scraping updo, the end result radiated dark glamour—a fun counterpoint to Gigi’s eye-catching shine.
See All of the Celebrity Looks From the Met Gala 2018 Red Carpet: Met Gala 2018 Red Carpet: All the Celebrity Dresses and Fashion Blake Lively in Atelier Versace and Christian Louboutin shoes with a Judith Leiber Couture bag. Photo: Getty Images More Naomi Watts in Michael Kors Photo: Getty Images More Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Christopher Kane Photo: Getty Images More Story Continues Adwoa Aboah in Maria Tash jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Liu Wen in Michael Kors Photo: Getty Images More Riccardo Tisci Photo: Getty Images More Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo Photo: Getty Images More Sienna Miller in Louis Vuitton with a Jimmy Choo bag. Photo: Getty Images More Justin Theroux in Louis Vuitton Photo: Getty Images More Sean Combs Photo: Getty Images More Christian Combs in Dolce & Gabbana Photo: Getty Images More Hikari Mori Photo: Getty Images More Claire Danes Photo: Getty Images More Joan Smalls in Tommy Hilfiger Photo: Getty Images More Irina Shayk in Versace Photo: Getty Images More Alexa Chung in her own design Photo: Getty Images More Fei Fei Sun in Tory Burch Photo: Getty Images More Salma Hayek in custom Altuzarra and François-Henri Pinault Photo: Getty Images More Poppy Delevingne in Michael Kors Photo: Getty Images More Jennifer Connelly in Louis Vuitton Photo: Getty Images More Idris Elba Photo: Getty Images More Sarah Paulson in Prada and Michael B. Jordan in Off-White Photo: Getty Images More Jourdan Dunn in Diane von Furstenberg Photo: Getty Images More Tessa Thompson in Thom Browne and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Photo: Getty Images More Marjorie Harvey Photo: Getty Images More Emilia Clarke Photo: Getty Images More Issa Rae in Michael Kors Collection Photo: Getty Images More Paris Jackson Photo: Getty Images More Selena Gomez in Coach and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Photo: Getty Images More Janelle Monáe in Jennifer Fisher Photo: Getty Images More Miley Cyrus in Stella McCartney and Sydney Evan jewelry. Photo: Getty Images More Scarlett Johansson in Jimmy Choo shoes and Colin Jost Photo: Getty Images More Virgil Abloh Photo: Getty Images More Ansel Elgort Photo: Getty Images More Emily Ratajkowski in custom Marc Jacobs, Messika Paris jewelry, and Jimmy Choo shoes. Photo: Getty Images More Cassie Ventura in Chopra jewelry. Photo: Getty Images More Nicki Minaj in Oscar de la Renta and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Photo: Getty Images More Colin Firth and Livia Firth in Giambattista Valli and Chopard jewelry. Photo: Getty Images More Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon Photo: Getty Images More Wiz Khalifa in Dior Homme Photo: Getty Images More Cara Delevingne in Dior Haute Couture Photo: Getty Images More Kim Kardashian West in Versace Photo: Getty Images More Zendaya in Atelier Versace, Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and Jimmy Choo shoes. Photo: Getty Images More Solange Knowles in Iris van Herpen Photo: Getty Images More Letitia Wright and John Boyega in Michael Kors Collection Photo: Getty Images More Jeremy Scott Photo: Getty Images More Cardi B in Moschino Photo: Getty Images More Cynthia Erivo in Eva Fehren and Maria Tash jewelry. Photo: Getty Images More Rooney Mara Photo: Getty Images More Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner in Alexander Wang and Chopard jewelry. Photo: Getty Images More Tracee Ellis Ross in Michael Kors Collection and Repossi jewelry and Donald Glover Photo: Getty Images More Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen Photo: Getty Images More Gigi Hadid in Atelier Versace Photo: Getty Images More Mary J. Blige Photo: Getty Images More Madonna in Jean Paul Gaultier Photo: Getty Images More Nick Jonas Photo: Getty Images More Alexander Skarsgård in Brioni, David Yurman, and Chanel Photo: Getty Images More Ming Xi Photo: Getty Images More Yara Shahidi in Chanel Couture Photo: Getty Images More Julia Carey and James Corden in Tom Ford Photo: Getty Images More Jennifer Lopez in Balmain, Jimmy Choo shoes, and a Jimmy Choo bag. Photo: Getty Images More Trevor Noah in Balmain Photo: Getty Images More Stella Maxwell in Moschino and David Yurman Photo: Getty Images More Salma Hayek Photo: Getty Images More Hugh Jackman in Dior Homme and Deborra-Lee Furness Photo: Getty Images More Bradley Cooper in Tom Ford and Irina Shayk Photo: Getty Images More Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton Photo: Getty Images More Mindy Kaling in Vassilis Zoulias Photo: Getty Images More Kendall Jenner in Off-White, Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and Jimmy Choo shoes. Photo: Getty Images More Winnie Harlow Photo: Getty Images More Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton Photo: Getty Images More Ruth Negga in Louis Vuitton Photo: Getty Images More Riley Keough in Louis Vuitton Photo: Getty Images More Jaden Smith in Louis Vuitton Photo: Getty Images More Chadwick Boseman in Versace Photo: Getty Images More Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton Photo: Getty Images More Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren Photo: Getty Images More Lana Del Rey and Jared Leto, both in Gucci Photo: Getty Images More Karlie Kloss in Brandon Maxwell Photo: Getty Images More Evan Rachel Wood in Altuzarra Photo: Getty Images More Laura Dern in Proenza Schouler Photo: Getty Images More Ariana Grande in Vera Wang Photo: Getty Images More Taylor Hill in Diane von Furstenberg Photo: Getty Images More Vera Wang in Vera Wang Photo: Getty Images More Sarah Jessica Parker in Dolce & Gabbana and Jennifer Fisher Photo: Getty Images More Greta Gerwig in The Row and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Photo: Getty Images More Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin in Tommy Hilfiger, Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and Jimmy Choo shoes. Photo: Getty Images More Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen in Versace Photo: Getty Images More Cindy Crawford in Versace and a Judith Leiber Couture bag. Photo: Getty Images More Shailene Woodley in Ralph Lauren Photo: Getty Images More Ruby Rose in Tommy Hilfiger, Jimme Choo shoes, and a Judith Leiber Couture bag. Photo: Getty Images More Brooke Shields in Zac Posen and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Photo: Getty Images More Sasha Lane in Tory Burch and Tamara Mellon Photo: Getty Images More Frances McDormand in Valentino Photo: Getty Images More Katy Perry in Versace Photo: Getty Images More Anne Hathaway in Valentino Photo: Getty Images More Diane Kruger in Prabal Gurung and Tasaki jewelry Philip Treacy x Tasaki headpiece Photo: Getty Images More Gabrielle Union in Prabal Gurung Photo: Getty Images More Renell Medrano and A$AP Ferg in Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Photo: Getty Images More Anja Rubik in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello Photo: Getty Images More Kris Jenner in Tommy Hilfiger Photo: Getty Images More Uma Thurman in custom Gabriela Hearst Photo: Getty Images More Lauren Santo Domingo in Calvin Klein Appointment Photo: Getty Images More Andrew Garfield in Tom Ford Photo: Getty Images More Katie Lee in Danielle Frankel Photo: Getty Images More Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset of Migos, all in Versace Photo: Getty Images More Princess Beatrice of York Photo: Getty Images More Misha Nonoo Photo: Getty Images More Amber Heard in Carolina Herrera Photo: Getty Images More Rosie Huntington Whiteley in Ralph Lauren and Anita Ko jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Karen Elson in Michael Kors Collection Photo: Getty Images More Andreea Diaconu in Michael Kors Collection Photo: Getty Images More Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello Photo: Getty Images More Lewis Hamilton Photo: Getty Images More SZA in Versace Photo: Getty Images More Shaun White in Etro Photo: Getty Images More Katherine Langford in Prada Photo: Getty Images More Lena Waithe Photo: Getty Images More Hailee Steinfeld in Prabal Gurung, Jimmy Choo shoes, and a Judith Leiber Couture bag. Photo: Getty Images More Kate Upton in Zac Posen Photo: Getty Images More Dakota Fanning in Miu Miu Photo: Getty Images More Eiza González in Prabal Gurung Photo: Getty Images More Katharine McPhee in Georges Chakra couture and Jimmy Choo shoes. Photo: Getty Images More Ashley Graham in Prabal Gurung Photo: Getty Images More Rihanna in custom Maison Margiela by John Galliano, Christian Louboutin shoes, Maria Tash jewelry, Cartier jewelry, and a custom Judith Leiber Couture clutch. Photo: Getty Images More Kerry Washington in Ralph Lauren Photo: Getty Images More Kate Bosworth in Oscar de la Renta and Tacori jewelry. Photo: Getty Images More Kate Moss in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello and Jimmy Choo shoes. Photo: Getty Images More Bella Hadid in Chrome Hearts Official Photo: Getty Images More Amber Valletta in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello Photo: Getty Images More Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams in Chanel Photo: Getty Images More Mindy Kaling Photo: Getty Images More Alek Wek in H&M Photo: Getty Images More Brooke Shields in Zac Posen Photo: Getty Images More Lili Reinhart in H&M Photo: Getty Images More Doutzen Kroes in Sies Marjan Photo: Getty Images More Lily Collins in Givenchy Photo: Getty Images More Jamie Bochert in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello Photo: Getty Images More Amanda Seyfried in Prada and H.Stern jewelry and Thomas Sadoski Photo: Getty Images More Lynda Carter in Zac Posen with a Judith Leiber Couture bag. Photo: Getty Images More Olivia Munn in H&M and Jimmy Choo shoes. Photo: Getty Images More Cole Sprouse in Thom Browne Photo: Getty Images More Huma Abedin in Giambattista Valli Photo: Getty Images More Rita Ora in Prada Photo: Getty Images More Kiersey Clemons in H&M, Jimmy Choo shoes, and a Jimmy Choo bag. Photo: Getty Images More Daniel Kaluuya in Prada with David Yurman and Jason of Beverly Hills jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Jasmine Sanders in H&M Photo: Getty Images More Anna Wintour in Chanel Photo: Getty Images More Amal Clooney in Richard Quinn Photo: Getty Images More Bee Shaffer in Valentino Couture Photo: Getty Images More Liza Koshy in Alessandra Rich Photo: Getty Images More Laura Love in Versace Photo: Getty Images More Jonah Hill in Prada Photo: Getty Images More Met Gala 2018 : See Every Celebrity Arrival, Read the Latest Stories & Get Exclusive Behind-The-Scenes Here See the videos.