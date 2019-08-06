Gigi Hadid Goes Bowling in a Super Appropriate (Still Chic) Shoe

Gigi Hadid is always one to dress for the occasion: the model is no stranger to dressing on-theme, whether it’s her flawlessly executed Met Gala looks or her very own denim-themed birthday party. Yesterday in New York City, she coordinated her ensemble yet again to go bowling with friends—and while she didn’t show up in bowling shoes, her sporty sneakers definitely paid homage to those two-toned rental styles. (Possibly the only activity that demands you wear a clown shoe.)

1166289145 Photo: Getty Images More

To hit up the lanes, Hadid showed up in a comfy ensemble that was ready to play: she wore a cropped top with Madhappy blue bike shorts, a piece she helped propel into the mainstream and, apparently, has remained a summer staple. On her feet, her chunky runners had pops of color that served as a more modern interpretation of that colorful bowling shoe. (No word on if she still had to rent a pair.) Meanwhile, layered necklaces, small sunglasses, and a comic book-print bag by Prada gave the look a cool finish—you could say she hit a style strike.

