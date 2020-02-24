Gigi Hadid Just Called Jake Paul “Irrelevant” and “Ugly” While Standing Up For Her BF Zayn Malik

From Seventeen

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have reconnected once again after breaking up last year.

Now, Gigi is out here defending her boyfriend on Twitter against YouTuber Jake Paul.

Not only are Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik back together, but Gigi is out here defending her man on Twitter against all the haters. It just so happens that the hater this time was YouTuber Jake Paul.

On Sunday, Jake tweeted about running into Zayn at a boxing match in Vegas, spelling his name wrong multiple times in the tweet.

"Almost had to clap up Zane from 1 Direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to f*ck off for no reason when I was being nice to him," he wrote. "Zane IK you're reading this...stop being angry cause you came home along to your big ass hotel room hahaha."

In between walking in multiple shows at Milan Fashion Week, Gigi saw the tweet and WAS NOT happy that Jake was dissing her man, so she decided to respond.

"LOL cause he doesn't care to hang with you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies...?" she wrote. "Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed..."

Yeah, that's how you shut a troll down, and confirm a relationship at the same time.

After very much losing that exchange, Jake deleted his original tweet, later writing, "someone needs to take my phone when I'm drunk because I am a f*cking idiot."

someone needs to take my phone when i’m drunk because I am a fucking idiot — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 24, 2020

Zayn, meanwhile, has yet to comment on the incident.

