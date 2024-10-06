Gigi Hadid Posts Rare Photo of 4-Year-Old Daughter Khai Mixing Halloween ‘Potion’

The supermodel co-parents her only child with ex Zayn Malik

River Callaway/WWD via Getty; Gigi Hadid/Instagram Gigi Hadid; her daughter Khai in photo shared on Oct. 5, 2024

Gigi Hadid is getting into the spooky season spirit with her daughter!

The supermodel, 29, offered fans a rare look at life with 4-year-old Khai on Saturday, Oct. 5, when she shared a photo to Instagram of her only child taking part in a Halloween pastime.

In the snap, which Hadid posted on her Instagram Stories, her kid can be seen from above as she sat at a table making a festive "potion."

Surrounded by pumpkins and gourds, Khai was photographed wearing seasonal pajamas and mixing together different ingredients with the end goal of making a festive substance just in time for Halloween. "Weekend," Hadid captioned the photo. "Potion-o' clock."

Gigi Hadid/Instagram Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai makes Halloween "potion" on Oct. 5, 2024

The mother-daughter bonding moment comes less than a month after Hadid celebrated Khai's 4th birthday. She co-parents her daughter with ex Zayn Malik.

On her Instagram Stories on Sept. 19, Hadid shared a video of Khai swinging on a swing set at a park, as well as her eating some cake as part of their birthday celebrations. "Cake 4 bday breakfast," she captioned one image.

"4 years of YOU," Hadid wrote over another. "Happy birthday mama's Angel!"

Malik, 31, also celebrated their daughter's birthday last month, reflecting on on how her birth made him "the man I am today" in a heartfelt Instagram caption.

"Happy birthday to the most important person in my life, I love you more than words allow me to express, beyond proud to call you my daughter," Malik captioned an image of the pair on a beach, adding that he was "grateful for every second I get to spend next to you, as you become the incredible person I know you already are."

"Four years ago today my life changed forever and I wouldn’t be the man I am today without you," he concluded.

Bertrand GUAY / AFP / Getty Gigi Hadid at Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 27, 2024

Malik and Hadid are relatively private about raising Khai, but they have shared glimpses into their lives as parents over the years — such as Malik's revelation that he and his daughter watch the animated kids' show Bluey together as well as his April comments about how Khai helped him name some of his animals on his farm in Philadelphia.

"I've got a farm, I've lived on my farm for about five, six years now," he told Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby. “I've got chickens, got a couple of turtles, got dogs, cats. Eventually going to branch out to making it a bit more of a proper farm when I have the time, but it's a lot of work looking after a loads of animals. I want horses eventually, I would like to get some horses, too."

Asked if he names his own animals, he clarified, “I do yeah, I think that shows a good owner," before revealing that Khai helps. “You have to be somewhat connected to your animals, and I like to name, my daughter helps me with naming them now too so it's fun."

In a cover story for NYLON this year, Malik opened up about how he has his daughter "50% of the time," before raving about some of their favorite activities together. “We go see Disney on Ice or we go see the Nickelodeon theme park. Or we go to the beach. That’s how I get out," he said.

