Gigi Hadid Reveals That Zayn Malik Was Her Valentine This Year

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik seem to be back together after breaking up in early 2019.

The model shared a photo on her second Instagram account over the weekend, calling Zayn her valentine.

I think it's safe to say that Zigi is officially back on. After a few months of rumors and evidence that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were back together, Gigi just pretty much confirmed the reconciliation on her Instagram account.

"HEY VALENTINE," Gigi captioned a photo on her Insta account @gisposable over the weekend.

The picture is a super cute solo shot of Zayn on a farm from back in December, which just so happens to be when the reconciliation rumors first started popping up after Gigi posted an Insta story about Zayn's mom.





This photo also comes just a week after Gigi posted an Instagram story of her nightstand, which featured a selfie of the couple kissing. Between these two social media hints, it seems like Gigi and Zayn are officially back together.

The couple has been on-and-off since late 2015, with their first breakup coming in March 2018. Just a month later, they got back together and seemed to be going strong until January 2019, when they split again. Now, of course, they seem to be back on and and seemingly better than ever. Hey, third time's the charm!





