Gigi Hadid Spends Double Date Night with Boyfriend Bradley Cooper and Her Dad Mohamed in L.A.

The group had dinner together at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Dec. 8.

Bradley Cooper is bonding with Gigi Hadid's family!

The actor, 49, and the model, 29, were spotted leaving a double date night with Mohamed Hadid and his girlfriend Keni Silva at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 7.

For the night out, Gigi wore a brown and red striped sweater over a white shirt, which she paired with a black furry mini skirt and coordinating striped loafers. Cooper, for his part, wore a yellow and brown striped polo shirt under a black coat that he paired with navy blue jeans.

Mohamed, 76, and Silva, 41, meanwhile, contrasted one another in black and white ensembles.

BACKGRID Cooper and Gigi stepped out for dinner with her father Mohamed Hadid and his girlfriend Keni Silva at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Dec. 8

Earlier in the evening, Gigi was photographed with her dad and Silva at the store opening of Guest in Residence.

Gigi is Mohamed’s eldest daughter, shared with his ex-wife Yolanda Hadid. The pair is also parents to a second daughter, Bella Hadid, 28, and son Anwar Hadid, 25.

Mohamed and Silva made their public debut as a couple when they attended the LACMA and Gucci Art + Film Gala together in November 2022.

River Callaway/WWD via Getty Mohamed and Gigi Hadid and Keni Silva pictured at Guest In Residence store opening in L.A. on Dec. 7

Gigi and Cooper's recent date night comes after the pair, who first made headlines as a couple in October 2023, were seen taking a stroll together in the NoHo neighborhood of New York City on Nov. 11.

The couple sported matching outfits for that occasion as well, with Cooper donning a bright red T-shirt with a pair of gray athletic pants, while Gigi wore a white graphic T-shirt tucked into blue Cotton Citizen jeans with a bright red sweater draped across her chest.

Previously, on Nov. 9, Gigi and Cooper were snapped in a photo posted by Alyssa Milano on Instagram on another date night in N.Y.C. as they came to watch the actress perform in the Broadway play Chicago at the Ambassador Theater.

In the photo, Gigi and Cooper smiled as they stood beside Milano and her Chicago costar Kimberly Marable backstage at the show.

