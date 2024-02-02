Gilbert Family Foundation's home repair program has 14,000 Detroit residents on its waitlist

SWNS

The victim of a paedophile clown has spoken out for the first time after he raped and groomed her as a child. Robert Jamieson, known as 'Bobby Bubbles', 49, was jailed for 14 years for raping a girl under the age of 13 after grooming her to believe she was in love with him. Chloe Birkin, 36, who has bravely waived her anonymity, was just 12-years-old when she was sexually assaulted by the children's entertainer. Jamieson was eventually found guilty of 10 sexual offences against her in December 2019 - including four of indecency with a child and two of sexual intercourse with a girl under 13. He had been in a relationship with Chloe's older sister - who wishes to remain anonymous - and moved into the family home in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, in 1999. Jamieson preyed on his vulnerable victim, convincing her that they were in an intimate relationship before carrying out a myriad of sexual offences - including taking her virginity. Chloe kept Jamieson's despicable behaviour to herself and refused to co-operate with the initial police investigation in 2002 - convinced that they were "in love". It was only when her own daughter turned 12 in 2015, that the brave mum-of-three decided to report her abuser. Jamieson denied any wrongdoing but was convicted of ten sex offences and sentenced to 14 years in prison after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court in December 2019. Despite finally being brought to justice, Chloe admits that the evil clown still ''haunts'' her - as she continues to struggle with her physical and mental health.