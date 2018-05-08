From Gilded Crowns to Gothic Lips, These Met Gala Beauty Trends Dominated the Red Carpet

From gilded crowns to gothic red lips, the beauty trends that caused a stir on the 2018 Met Gala red carpet.

Needless to say, the 2018 Met Gala’s ecclesiastical theme inspired heaven-sent drama—and lots of it. But beyond the rapturously otherworldly dresses with their sprawling trains, there were unmistakable beauty trends that emerged.

Most strikingly, there were the embellished head-dressings, which ran the gamut from over-the-top, towering and dizzying, like Madonna’s jewel-encrusted cross crown, to just a flash of opulence, as reflected in Kerry Washington’s gold-plated floral barrette and buoyant Afro. But whether a head-swiveling accessory was in the mix or not, many, including Alicia Vikander and Kendall Jenner, also served up gravitas in the back, harnessing the power of a sleek plait or voluminous ponytail.

In the spirit of evocative, one-fell-swoop glamour, stars including Priyanka Chopra and Lily Collins stamped on crimson mouths with a decidedly gothic feel, while others took the “Heavenly Bodies” motif more literally by baring gleaming limbs (see cohost Rihanna, who led the charge as only she can). Here, the beauty trends that dominated the red carpet last night.

Glided Accessories

