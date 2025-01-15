Gilford boys basketball defeats Hopkinton
On Tuesday, the Golden Eagles beat the Hawks, 50-46.
On Tuesday, the Golden Eagles beat the Hawks, 50-46.
"People don't understand the consequences."
This Lightning star won't be in the lineup after missing a team meeting.
Brazilian Bruno Lobo captured the moment while trying out a new camera off the coast of São Luís
This Lightning forward has been placed on waivers.
Former champion Holly Holm has left the UFC and will explore free agency. Holm, a former women's bantamweight titleholder in the promotion and a boxing Hall of Famer, still had fights left on her contract, but asked to be released. Her request was granted, and she now will…
There’s no easy way to put it when a glaring missed call affects the outcome of a game, and there is no rule available to remedy it.
"I was in the middle of a conversation when everything took a sudden turn. I heard yelling and screaming outside. I rushed toward the front door, and my heart plummeted when I saw my father sitting on the steps. Blood was rushing down his face from an open wound on his forehead."
Footage of the interaction went viral after the Eagles defeated the Packers 22-10 on Sunday, Jan. 12 in Philadelphia
Gary Woodland had a brief vacation with wife Gabby on the Big Island before coming over to Oahu for the Sony Open. The final passengers to board were in the first row — former President Barrack Obama, his wife and two daughters. “I was surprised he was on a commercial flight.”
When the Lakers hosted the Spurs on Monday night, two San Antonio stars went above and beyond to ease the pain after a devastating tragedy. After the game in Los Angeles following the Lakers loss, Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama did
Matthew Stafford saved himself eight yards by shoveling a forward pass toward Puka Nacua while in the grip of Minnesota Vikings pass rusher Jonathan Greenard. It was a savvy veteran play -- one that nearly cost the Los Angeles Rams seven points. Stafford was attempting…
The Commanders, Eagles and Bills are moving on in the NFL playoffs. Here's who the teams will play and what to know about the playoff bracket.
The Cowboys' split with coach Mike McCarthy will have wide-ranging effects felt beyond Dallas. Who were the biggest winners and losers of the move?
The Oilers are switching things up yet again for their matchup with Los Angeles.
Now we have "fore!" more years of analyzing boasts about the president-elect's golf skills.
This former Flyers defenseman is a free agent again.
We ask it every time the Buffalo Bills play: will Hailee Steinfeld, the fiancée of star QB Josh Allen, attend his latest game? Most times, it seems like a no for the actress and singer. But not for Sunday's playoff win over the Denver Broncos!
The first round of the NFL playoffs is behind us. The road to Super Bowl 59 finally continues this coming weekend. The playoffs will continue starting on Saturday and on Sunday, with four win-or-go-home games on the slate. MORE: Get ready for the Josh Allen and
It’s not been the best of seasons already at Man City for Pep Guardiola, but things have got a whole lot worse for the Catalan in a personal sense with the collapse of his 30-year marriage.With the ...
It is an indication of how much the golfing landscape is changing that Jon Rahm is starting his competitive year this week at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, writes Iain Carter.